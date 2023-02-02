Read full article on original website
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 2
We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! Here is a story from our sometime-correspondent and favorite curmudgeon, who provided his vintage illustrations to boot. If you missed the first installment, click HERE. Check back soon for Part 3. And, thanks to everyone who contributed.
GoLocalProv
Adrian Hall — The Man Who Made Trinity Rep a National Treasure — Dies at 95
Adrian Hall, the founding artistic director at Trinity Rep. and the person who was most responsible for launching the theatre to national fame, has died. Under Hall, Trinity Rep. won a Tony Award in 1981. He was born in Van, Texas. His death was announced on social media by his...
WCVB
Rhode Island's iconic Big Blue Bug and Awful Awful are loved by locals and visitors alike
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A favorite highway sight in Providence, Rhode Island, was nearly a simple billboard. However, the owners of New England Pest Control (now known asBig Blue Bug Solutions) chose a giant termite, instead. "Nibbles Woodaway" started off purple because that’s the color of eastern subterranean termites when they’re under a microscope. However, the paint faded in the sun and the blue color stuck.
travel50states.com
Slater Mill Historic Site in Pawtucket, Rhode Island
During our epic 3 week East Coast Road Trip, we ran into a lot of rain during weeks 1 and 2. A hurricane left the Northeast wetter and colder than normal for late September. After meticulous planning for months, rain put a literal damper on my plans for visiting the state of Rhode Island. In order to still check Rhode Island off our list, I found the closest attraction I could from our Boston base in Lexington, Massachusetts. This way we could visit Rhode Island as a short day trip instead. This happened to be the Slater Mill Historic Site in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.
travelawaits.com
15 Reasons You’ll Love This Quaint Rhode Island City This Winter
The charming seaside city of Newport, Rhode Island, is more than just a summer destination — it is a bustling hub of activities all winter long. The city perched on beautiful Narragansett Bay is filled with American history, award-winning restaurants, intriguing museums, and stunning mansions. A shining jewel in...
Many Died When Providence-Bound S.S. Narragansett Burned, Sank
The closing minutes of Friday, June 11, 1880, were shrouded in thick fog on Long Island Sound. The events of that evening would stun the nation and launch one man's year-long mission to kill an American president. Here is how it all unfolded. Between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on June...
rinewstoday.com
Eviction of Community Care Alliance and MAP Behavioral Health moving forward – Richard Asinof
The efforts by the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals to evict the Community Care Alliance from its state-owned facility at 181 Cumberland St. in Woonsocket continues to move forward, with the tentative dates of Friday, Feb. 17, and Friday, Feb. 24, put on the calendar to show the property to people who want to participate in the bidding process.
GoLocalProv
RI Born Jazz Singer Carol Sloane Dies at 85
The New York Times wrote about the Jazz singer from Rhode Island, "After seemingly being on the verge of stardom, she languished for decades, battered by changing tastes and bad luck, before enjoying a midlife comeback." The Times writes, "died on Jan. 23 at a care center in Stoneham, Mass....
GoLocalProv
Historic Narragansett Home Sells for $2,355,000
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Residential Properties announced the sale of 119 Boon Street in Narragansett for $2,355,000. According to State-Wide MLS data, RPL has participated in both luxury sales in Narragansett this year. This is also the highest sale in Narragansett so far this year. The property was...
newportthisweek.com
Volunteers Invite to Clean Up on Feb. 12
The Off Broadway Neighborhood Association is hosting a Clean Up on Sunday, February 12 at 10 a.m. Meet at the Newport Dog Park, 111 JT Connell Hwy to clean the area between the Dog Park and the train tracks. Please wear boots and bring gloves. The area is very wet.
Turnto10.com
Burst pipe floods Winters Elementary, canceling in-person learning
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Students at Henry Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will continue distance learning on Tuesday after a burst pipe flooded parts of the building over the weekend. According to a message sent to families, a heating coil failed during this weekend's cold snap, leading to a...
Zeus Was Tested, Now DNA Results Reveal His Wolf Content
Last month we told you about the massive wolf-dog up for adoption in Middletown, Rhode Island. Now we know exactly how much wolf this big guy has in him. Remember Zeus? He is the huge mixed-breed dog that wasn't legally able to be adopted in Rhode Island or Massachusetts because his DNA was part wolf.
OnlyInYourState
The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Rhode Island For An Unforgettable Getaway
It’s not hard to find somewhere awesome to stay in the Ocean State. With a world-class resort like the Ocean House or hotels like the Castle Hill Inn and The Brenton Hotel, it’s quite easy to have a staycation here. But some of us don’t want to stay at a hotel and prefer to rent either a cabin or a house for a night or so. So, we put together a list of some of the best places to stay in Rhode Island. Which one will you pick for your next staycation?
ecori.org
For Some Couples, a RIPTA Bus Means More than Just Transportation
Rhode Island Public Transit Authority buses make a lot of turns — through Providence’s narrow streets, onto Aquidneck Island’s towering bridges, and, occasionally, into the tunnel of love. Jon and Brittany Dunne were transported to the land of romance one night in 2007 via a RIPTA shuttle...
OnlyInYourState
The One Mexican Restaurant In Rhode Island With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Have you ever suffered from a mad craving for authentic Mexican food? We’ve all that those kinds of cravings, where we can think of little else until we sink our teeth into a delicious meal. This Mexican restaurant in Rhode Island dishes up some of the best Mexican food around. However, as you browse the menu, you may find you start craving something a little different – say, a burger?
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena – with Providence Mayor Brett Smiley
Each week, Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders in Rhode Island on issues of relevance to residents and businesses. Here he interviews new mayor of Providence, Brett Smiley,. They discuss schools, bike lanes, the budget, taxes, transportation and bus hub ideas, the search for new Providence Police chief, and police recruitment.
fallriverreporter.com
Search for missing dog in Fall River that galvanized community comes to tragic end
The search for a missing Fall River dog has come to a tragic end. According to the mother of the owner, Naya was a service dog visiting from California that escaped into the unbearable cold on Friday. “They go everywhere together. Since it’s been painfully freezing outside, she thought it...
Emergency shelter for unhoused RI couples to open in Providence
Gov. Dan McKee announced last month they were expanding capacity at 662 Hartford Avenue in Providence to provide emergency shelter for couples.
ABC6.com
New emergency shelter officially opens in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — To continue combating the housing crisis in Rhode Island, a new emergency shelter officially opened in Providence Monday. A 40-person homeless facility at 662 Hartford Ave., near the DelSesto Middle School, started accepting couples looking for shelter over the weekend because of the bitter cold temperatures.
Smiley unveils 3 finalists for next Providence police chief
The public forum with the three candidates is being held Wednesday night.
