Ovechkin slides stick at Pastrnak during NHL All-Star Game
Capitals forward attempts new defensive move on Bruins forward. Alex Ovechkin playfully tosses his stick up ice after being thwarted by David Pastrnak before Pastrnak nets a goal. 00:52 •. Alex Ovechkin got saucy with his defense during the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game. The Washington Capitals captain and Metropolitan...
Tkachuk caps 'extra special' weekend as MVP of 2023 NHL All-Star Game
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk had barely been handed the MVP award for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game and was already trying to give it away. Maybe, he joked, it should have gone to someone else. Like, say, Atlantic Division and Florida Panthers teammate Aleksander Barkov, who made up the only non-Tkachuk on their line.
Marner wins post-All-Star Game challenge, drops seven gators in interview
Maple Leafs forward has a little fun after helping Atlantic Division team to win. Mitchell Marner rose to the challenge at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game and after it. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward not only helped the Atlantic Division All-Stars to a win, he definitively won a social media challenge posed to him after the game.
RECAP: Tkachuk's five points power Panthers past Lightning
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Picking up right where he left off after winning MVP honors at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game on the same ice on Saturday, Matthew Tkachuk racked up five points to lead the Florida Panthers to a 7-1 beatdown of the Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena on Monday.
Top 10 moments from 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Before the regular season resumes with six games Monday, let's look back at the great moments from the festivities. Alex Ovechkin has electrified the League plenty during his career, but his 4-year-old son Sergei was stealing the limelight during the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday. Sergei, who had "Ovi Jr" on the back of his jersey, led the Metropolitan Division onto the ice at the start of the evening and helped his dad and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby get a perfect score of 40 in the Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge after scoring five-hole on celebrity goalie Roberto Luongo. Sergei banging his stick on the ice to get dad to pass him the puck on that breakaway was especially great.
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Benn to play his 1,000th regular season NHL game
Jamie Benn will celebrate a huge milestone on Monday by playing his 1,000th regular season NHL game. But it's even bigger than just 1,000 games, as Benn has played his entire career with the Stars, including the past 10 seasons as captain. "It's an awesome accomplishment and even more impressive...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 7, Lightning 1
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Led by a five-point performance from Matthew Tkachuk, the Florida Panthers charged out of the break with a 7-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena on Monday. Improving to 25-22-6, Florida currently sits just one point out of a playoff spot. "We're really...
Great Park Ice to Host Part of 2022-23 PWHPA Championship Weekend
Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena to host two semi-final games Friday, March 10. The Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) today-in partnership with the Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken, Coachella Valley Firebirds and Oak View Group-announced details surrounding its 2022-23 season championship weekend. The event will be the final stop of the Secret® Dream Gap Tour and will take place in Irvine, El Segundo and Palm Desert, California from March 10-12.
Stadium Series ice truck arrives ahead of Capitals-Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The NHL mobile refrigeration truck rolled onto the concourse at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Monday, the first step toward the build out of the rink for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. The outdoor game will take place Feb. 18, when...
Gaudreau leaves All-Star Game with hat trick, plenty of memories
The Blue Jackets star did his part, but the Metropolitan Division fell short this time around. As we previously noted, the Honda NHL All-Star Weekend is a family affair for Johnny Gaudreau . And leave it to a member of the Gaudreau clan to make sure Johnny Hockey's hat trick...
Robinson recalls being gifted Blackhawks jersey by his hockey idol Hull
The sleeves don't reach his wrists and the body is snug across the chest, too short in length. But Larry Robinson cherishes this decades-old Chicago Blackhawks jersey, a mid-1990s gift from Bobby Hull, his first hockey idol. Robinson thought about the jersey last week when news broke that Hull had...
LA KINGS LEGEND DUSTIN BROWN LIFTS STANLEY CUP ON 3D BILLBOARD IN DTLA
FANS ON-SITE CAN ALSO ENJOY SPECIAL "AR" EXPERIENCE WITH BROWN WHO WILL HAVE HIS JERSEY RETIRED ON SATURDAY NIGHT. Dustin Brown is once again lifting the Stanley Cup in Downtown Los Angeles. Beginning today, a sprawling 3D billboard featuring Brown on an LED video façade - which is the length...
Dustin Brown's Top 5 Career Goals/Goal Performances
Welcome to Dustin Brown Appreciation Week! We're now just five days out from raising the #23 into the rafters of Crypto.com Arena forever. The two-time Stanley Cup champion captain has left an imprint on the organization that few across the sport have matched over the years. From being the first King to touch the Stanley Cup, to owning multiple franchise records, Brown's impact on the Kings will never be forgotten. Over an 18-year career with the Kings and only the Kings, Brown retired with franchise lead in games played with 1,296 and recorded 712 points (325-387=712).
Nuts & Bolts: Sharks in town to wrap up the back-to-back
Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Sharks on Tuesday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Projected Lineup (subject to change) Forwards. Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov. Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Alex Killorn. Ross Colton - Nick Paul...
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (29-15-5) at Islanders (26-22-5) | 4:30 p.m.
Fresh off a break, Kraken may have some new looks as they look to continue winning ways. Time: 4:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. January was a successful month for the Kraken who earned an 11-3-1 record against a challenging schedule. But, after a well-deserved eight-day break thanks to the NHL bye week and All-Star celebrations, there's no more time to take off. Going into Monday's games, Seattle sits atop the Pacific division but only three points separate the top four teams in the division. Add in that historically, teams need some time to regain their game legs after extended time off the ice, and Tuesday's start will be an important one. The Kraken will be facing a team in the second game of a back-to-back, but the Islanders will have the advantage of that "shake off the rust" game already being behind them. It will also be the home debut for the newest Islander player, Bo Horvat who joins New York after a trade from Vancouver in the midst of a career-high 3.18 point per game pace heading into action Monday night.
Preview: Arizona Returns to Action with Monday Contest Versus Minnesota
Feb. 6, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. TV: Bally Sports Arizona | Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. The Arizona Coyotes open the post-All-Star Break portion of their schedule with a Monday night meeting against the Minnesota Wild. It's the third of four head-to-head matchups with the Wild this season and the first in Arizona.
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ RANGERS
FLAMES (24-17-9) @ RANGERS (27-14-8) 5:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/East | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (45) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Rangers:. Points - Artemi Panarin (50) Goals - Mika Zibanejad...
BLOG: Blackhawks Want to Start Out Strong Versus Ducks
The Blackhawks play in their first game at the United Center since Jan. 22 against the Anaheim Ducks. After a well-deserved break, the Blackhawks return to the ice at the United Center against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. The Ducks are a "young and very skilled team," as head...
RELEASE: Oilers Mega 50/50 supports Ben Stelter Fund
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) and Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation are calling on all Albertans to join the fight against childhood cancer through the Oilers Mega 50/50 in support of the Ben Stelter Fund. The multi-day raffle started today and runs until 11:00 PM MT on...
