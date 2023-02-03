ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Peace and healing centers open across Los Angeles County

By KCAL-News Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=331LEc_0katx3KV00

A program designed to provide Angelenos with spaces for peace and healing opened nine different community centers across Los Angeles County on Thursday.

The $2 million program, overseen by the Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department, launched the Peace & Healing Centers in different locations where pollution and overcrowding ranked highest in the county.

Each center will offer 20 hours of healing programming per week for residents, to provide spaces for environmental, social and economic healing, allowing safe spaces during times of crisis. Workers will help visitors with mental health services, nutrition, parenting and job training.

"Too often, communities suffering from historic neglect are continually ignored," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in a statement. "Today is a step towards breaking away from that status quo. During my administration, I look forward to working closely with the LA Civil Rights department as we take action on behalf of all Angelenos."

Centers will offer an array of activities and opportunities for visitors, including yoga, meditation, art, youth mentoring and community gardening.

The nine repair zones are located:

  • in South Los Angeles at the Para Los Niños on 3751 S. Hill St., Unit #4,
  • in Southeast Los Angeles at Volunteers for America Los Angeles (VOALA) on both 5139 S. Main Street and 5200 S. Central Ave,
  • in West Adams-Baldwin Village-Leimert Park at Bryant Temple AME CDC on 2525 W Vernon Ave.,
  • in Westlake at Central City Neighborhood Partners (CCNP) on 501 S Bixel St.,
  • in Wilmington-Harbor Gateway at YMCA LA on 1127 N Avalon Blvd.,
  • in Boyle Heights at Proytecto Pastoral on 135 N Mission Rd.,
  • in Skid Row at Creating Justice LA on 308 E. 5th Street,
  • in Arleta-Pacoima and Mission Hills-Panorama City-North Hills at El Nido Family Centers on 14547 Titus Street

LA Civil Rights Executive Director Capri Maddox said that many L.A. communities have been shut out from progress and opportunity, which led to high rates of poverty, pollution and violence.

"They also happen to be primarily communities fo color," Maddox said. "Peace & Healing Centers are one way we can begin to repair this harm, by working with trusted community partners and creating public spaces for social, economic and environmental healing."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Carson tow-yard shooting: Mustang found in South L.A.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were investigating a shooting at the scene of a tow-yard carjacking in Carson Wednesday morning.L.A. County sheriff's investigators confirm a Ford Mustang driven from a Carson tow yard early Wednesday morning is the same vehicle in which two men were later found shot in South L.A.  Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shooting at a tow yard on the 2100 block of E. Del Amo Blvd. in Carson at about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday. A tow-truck driver reportedly shot at a Mustang several times at the tow yard located near Victoria Street and Wilmington Avenue on...
CARSON, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for missing baby in Los Angeles County

Authorities are searching for a missing baby who was last seen in Los Angeles County. The child, Sayvee Torres, 2 months old, went missing from the 800 block of Eldon Avenue in La Puente on Jan. 24., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. The baby is believed to be with her parents, Breanna […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents

A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
ALHAMBRA, CA
CBS LA

Critical missing: Woman last seen in Santa Clarita

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person considered at risk.Addie Mae Larson was last seen on Monday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. on the 25000 block of Parkwood Lane in Santa Clarita.Larson is described as 32 years old, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, with blonde shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray sweatpants and a gray sports bra.Larson may be in the area of Moonlight State Beach at the 400 block of B Street in Encinitas, according to the sheriff's department.Larson is diagnosed with depression, according to family, the department said.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website https://lacrimestoppers.org 
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Source of explosions heard across the San Gabriel Valley remains a mystery

In the middle of the night, Daniel Recinos and his family were fast asleep in their Baldwin Park home when three thunderous explosions violently woke them up. "I woke up and I was like, 'What's going on? Are there explosions outside?" said Recinos.The explosions were heard in multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, however, the source of the explosions remains unknown. KCAL News called police and fire departments in Covina, El Monte, Pomona and Azusa as well as city managers, electric and gas companies but none of those agencies know what caused these mysterious blasts that lit up the sky...
AZUSA, CA
CBS LA

Mar Vista fire: 2 adults, cat found dead in house

Two people and a cat were found dead in a house after a fire in Mar Vista early Wednesday morning.Los Angeles firefighters responded to a 1,096-square-foot residence on the 3500 block of South May Street at 2:22 a.m. that was fully engulfed in flames, a department spokesman said. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in 22 minutes, and during a search of the property afterward, they found a man, woman and cat, all deceased. Officials said the man and woman were between 60 and 70 years old The fire may have started in the kitchen, according to the L.A. Fire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Los Angeles County Supervisors approve proposed gun ordinances

Los Angeles County leaders are taking aim at gun laws after recent mass shootings in California, including in Monterey Park. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a series of ordinances aimed at restricting gun sales and possession in unincorporated areas Tuesday morning. The measures include a ban on the sale of weapons and ammunition of .50-caliber or more, and a prohibition of most weapons on county property such as beaches and parks.Officials want to tighten restrictions on ownership and sales, discussing methods to prevent mass shootings from mental health assessment to policing and sentencing to gun safety.Tuesday...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Boba exhibit comes to the Chinese American Museum in LA

Chinese American Museum's (CAM) newest exhibit is diving into the history of boba, a chewy tapioca ball once considered unique to Asian American communities on the West Coast. Today, boba can be found in major cities across the United States and is at the heart of a $2.5 billion global industry. CAM is bringing together nine local artists for a deep dive into The Boba Show: History, Migration, and a Third Space. The exhibit is set to open Friday, February 10 and will run through January 7, 2023.Featured artists in the show include:Boone NguyenCrisselleDezcjonEllie ChenJason PereiraNanaroldy aguero ablaoSamantha TagaloaVivian ShihThe museum is housed in the historic 1890 Garnier Building, oldest and last surviving structure of Los Angeles' original Chinatown. Normal Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, closed Mondays. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

$200,000 worth of solar panels stolen in Rancho Cucamonga

Los Angeles police officers and San Bernardino deputies collaborated to track down $200,000 worth of solar panels.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the theft happened on Jan. 26 in Rancho Cucamonga. According to deputies, a group of suspects tricked workers at a warehouse into believing they were there for a scheduled pickup. To do so, the suspects used fake documents to convince the workers, deputies said. Detectives tracked the shipment to a place in North Hollywood and coordinated with the Los Angeles Police Department. The two agencies discovered that the North Hollywood location was affiliated with another warehouse in Chatsworth that possessed stolen solar panels in the past. The Sheriff's Department searched both locations, recovered all of the $200,000 worth solar panels and found 50 additional pallets filled of stolen solar panels. In total, investigators seized over $1 million in stolen property.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.  
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS LA

LA Council looks into bus driver shortage

Citing a shortage of bus drivers in Los Angeles, the City Council requested more information to determine the impacts on transit services.While ridership on downtown routes has recovered to 75% of pre-pandemic levels, the mid-city route is missing about a quarter of drivers necessary to run at full service. It's part of a nationwide trend, where most transit agencies across the country reported a workforce shortage, according to a motion filed by Council President Paul Krekorian last month.LADOT contracts out the operation of the city's transit services -- DASH, Commuter Express, Cityride and LAnow -- through five separate contracts.  There...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kclu.org

Arrest made in more than four decade old double murder cold case in Ventura County

There’s been an arrest in a more than four decade old cold case in Ventura County, involving the brutal rapes and murder of two women. In January of 1981, Rachel Zendejas was abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered in Camarillo. She left behind two young daughters. Then, in December of 1981, the same thing happened to Lisa Gondek, who was found dead in her Oxnard apartment.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA County Clerk is ready for Valentine's Day marriages

If you want to get married Valentie's Day, the Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office headquarters in Norwalk is ready. The last time the clerk's office offered Feb. 14 same-day marriage licensing and in-person civil wedding ceremonies was in 2020. The clerk's office reported they conducted 152 ceremonies that Valentine's day. Because of the pandemic, that's the last time they were offered. A normal day at the Norwalk office sees about 30 ceremonies per day.The clerk's office said couples hoping for a same-day, Valentie's Day ceremony should expect a crowd. They are encouraging couples to fill out the marriage application in advance, online.Appointments will be required at all of the other Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk branch offices on Valentine's Day. A pre-purchased marriage license is required to make an appointment.The county charges $35 for a civil wedding ceremony. A marriage license costs $91, and a confidential license costs $85.
NORWALK, CA
CBS LA

Two women killed in separate homicides in Downtown Los Angeles

Police are investigating a pair of homicides that occurred in Downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning in separate locations. Los Angeles Police Department officers were first dispatched to the 300 block of S. Main Street at around 1:50 a.m. after learning that a woman had been stabbed in the area.The woman, in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are still searching for a suspect. Hours later, at around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched again, this time to Fifth and Wall Streets, where they found a woman between 30 and 40 years old suffering from a gunshot wound. She was found while seated inside of a vehicle. She was also pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities had no other information to provide due to the ongoing nature of the investigations. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Silver Alert issued for Riverside County woman

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a woman last seen Monday evening in Riverside County. Florence Alipio, 78, was last seen in a dark red SUV about 6:30 p.m., the Riverside Police Department said in a news release. The driver and other occupants of the SUV are unknown. Alipio is 4 […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Car drives off structure at Children's Hospital in Orange

A car drove over the side of a parking structure at Children's Health of Orange County (CHOC), a hospital located at 1201 W. La Veta Avenue in Orange.An Orange Police Dept. spokesman said the incident was reported at 8:04 a.m.A single vehicle fell from the fifth floor and fell onto the third story of another rooftop. The car somehow drove through fencing on the edge of the structure, and landed on its roof in an outdoor patio seating area two floors below.The driver self-extricated, police said, and sustained a minor injury.Authorities were on scene trying to figure out how to remove the vehicle.The incident was under investigation.
ORANGE, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
28K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy