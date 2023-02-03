The forex software provider – XCritical, has integrated Social Trading by Brokeree Solutions into their CRM system. Social Trading is a flagship investment system that enables brokers to launch copy trading services on their servers. With the solution, traders may act as trading signal providers or as followers, thus allowing them to share their trading strategies across various MT4 and MT5. For several years, industry experts have been paying attention to the growing popularity of investment systems like Social Trading, PAMM, or MAM, and 2022 has become a time when a noticeable number of brokers have introduced copy trading services. With the integration of Brokeree Social Trading with XCritical backoffice technology, traders can access copy trading services directly from their account area.

1 DAY AGO