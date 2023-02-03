ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

XCritical integrates with Brokeree Solutions, allowing its clients to launch copy trading

The forex software provider – XCritical, has integrated Social Trading by Brokeree Solutions into their CRM system. Social Trading is a flagship investment system that enables brokers to launch copy trading services on their servers. With the solution, traders may act as trading signal providers or as followers, thus allowing them to share their trading strategies across various MT4 and MT5. For several years, industry experts have been paying attention to the growing popularity of investment systems like Social Trading, PAMM, or MAM, and 2022 has become a time when a noticeable number of brokers have introduced copy trading services. With the integration of Brokeree Social Trading with XCritical backoffice technology, traders can access copy trading services directly from their account area.
Gate.io taps Coinfirm for AML/CFT compliance amid licenses in the US, Europe, Hong Kong

“At Gate.io, we continuously strive to mitigate AML/CFT and counterparty risks by integrating best-in-class security measures and safeguards into every part of our operations.”. Digital asset trading platform Gate.io has selected Coinfirm as one of its key AML/CFT partners. Gate.io will gain access to Coinfirm Analytics Platform, which offers real-time...
ZuluTrade adds one more award to its collection: “Best Social Trading Solution – MEA” 2023

The award received at the UF AWARDS MEA 2023 Ceremony marks yet another milestone for the company, which celebrated 15 years of excellence last year. ZuluTrade, a Finvasia Group company, is an innovator in the social trading and wealth management industry and has amazed industry leaders yet again at the UF AWARDS MEA 2023 Ceremony with its groundbreaking achievements. The company has proved time and again that it is miles ahead of the curve, winning the “Best Social Trading Solution – MEA” UF Award.
HKEX partners with Saudi exchange for cross listings, ESG, Fintech

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the broader Middle Eastern region, are one of the world’s most dynamic and exciting economic and innovation hubs and also home to some of the fastest growing investor groups in the world. Hong Kong and HKEX’s markets offer significant opportunities for international investors and corporates, including unrivalled connectivity to the Mainland Chinese markets through our unique Connect programmes. This agreement signals the beginning of even greater collaboration between our companies and our home markets, and we look forward to exploring many future areas of cooperation.”
CMC Markets Connect relocates APAC team led by Peter Foster to Singapore

“Singapore is a vibrant city and is now undoubtedly seen as Asia’s leading financial hub. The decision to bolster the CMC Markets Connect team here will help us cement the company’s position as a leading provider of multi asset liquidity and comprehensive trading solutions across the region.”. CMC...
Revolut offers staking for Ether, Cardano, Polkadot, and Tezo

British fintech and banking firm Revolut has introduced crypto staking — a practice of earning rewards for serving as a transaction validator in the Ethereum blockchain – to its UK and European Economic Area (EEA) customers. The process enables users to earn dividends or interest on their Ethereum,...
Avelacom appoints Timothy Wong to run new Hong Kong office toward APAC expansion

Avelacom helps to achieve sub-millisecond speed of market data and order execution across both derivatives exchanges and crypto markets. Avelacom has appointed Timothy Wong as VP of Sales for the Asia Pacific region as the provider of low latency connectivity, IT infrastructure and data solutions announced the opening of its Hong Kong office.
Fxview Partner Program: A Perfect Place to Grow

Leading multi-asset global broker, Fxview, offers the perfect landscape for Introducing Brokers, Affiliates, Fund Managers and White Labels. Fxview affiliates can take advantage of a hybrid remuneration scheme, allowing them to earn both CPA fees and generate up to 70% in commission based on the trading activity of their referrals. They also receive the support they need to succeed as a broker partner, including promotional and marketing materials. Affiliates can sign-up for the program completely free of charge and start sharing their referral link immediately. They may also become a master affiliate and have other sub-affiliates registered under them.
UK court to end SVS Securities special administration by 15 March

An update published today by Leonard Curtis said the UK high court of justice is expected to approve their application to bring the special administration of the failed wealth manager SVS Securities to an end. The application is scheduled to be heard on 15 March 2023. Once confirmed, the liquidators...
Wombat appoints ex-abrdn Richard Charnock as UK platform turns to Europe

Launched in 2019, Wombat provides a dedicated mobile investing platform – available on both iOS and Android – offering users both range and choice. Wombat, the mobile-first, fractional micro-investment platform, has appointed former abrdn’s chief executive Richard Charnock to its Board of Directors. The appointment comes on...

