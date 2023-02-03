ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Bucks-Wizards Trade Sends Will Barton To Milwaukee

In basketball, more than any other sport, an individual player can significantly influence a team game’s outcome. The NBA is the ultimate example. It’s easier for a singular talent to take over a game than for others since it is simple. Because of this, the team that wins the NBA championship usually has one of the best players in the league.
Dallas Mavericks Pair Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving In Bold Trade Scenario

The Dallas Mavericks are now 0-7 in games that Luka Doncic doesn’t play this NBA season following their 119-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Following Jalen Brunson’s departure, they are in significant need of acquiring a co-star. It’s no surprise they are in the mix to acquire All-Star starter Kyrie Irving ahead of the February 9th trade deadline.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Mikal Bridges Leads Suns To Surprise Win vs. Celtics

During the Friday night NBA slate, Devin Booker watched his Phoenix Suns teammates achieve a 106-94 win over the Boston Celtics from the sidelines. Regarding his return timetable, Booker said he was “rounding third.” He hasn’t played since sustaining a groin injury on Christmas. The Suns defeated...
This Nets-Suns Trade Features Kevin Durant

Every reaction has a preceding action. Everything that happens has a catalyst. That’s as true in the NBA as it is anywhere else. When a significant event happens, it can often lead to another one. Recently, there was a very significant event in the NBA. Of course, we’re talking...
