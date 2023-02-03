Read full article on original website
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
This Bucks-Wizards Trade Sends Will Barton To Milwaukee
In basketball, more than any other sport, an individual player can significantly influence a team game’s outcome. The NBA is the ultimate example. It’s easier for a singular talent to take over a game than for others since it is simple. Because of this, the team that wins the NBA championship usually has one of the best players in the league.
Suns Could Make Bold Trade For Knicks’ Cam Reddish
The Phoenix Suns are a team that will assuredly look to make some moves ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. They have managed to stay afloat without Devin Booker in the lineup, but even when he was healthy, this team could use a few upgrades to continue looking like a contender.
How Bucks Could Trade For Suns’ Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns have been working for months on finding a trade centered around Jae Crowder. They are running out of time to pull the trigger on a deal with the NBA trade deadline set for February 9th next week. While there wasn’t much progress made for months, a step...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
“We would have had more championships and more success if it wasn’t for him being selfish" - Stephen Jackson exposes the most selfish player he played with
Stephen Jackson exposes future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker as the most selfish player he played with.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Brooklyn Nets May Re-Route Spencer Dinwiddie In Trade
The Brooklyn Nets made a huge move this weekend ahead of the NBA trade deadline. After receiving a trade request from Kyrie Irving to end the week, the team moved fast to find a trade partner that would be willing to take him. The Dallas Mavericks stepped up to the plate.
Dallas Mavericks Pair Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving In Bold Trade Scenario
The Dallas Mavericks are now 0-7 in games that Luka Doncic doesn’t play this NBA season following their 119-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Following Jalen Brunson’s departure, they are in significant need of acquiring a co-star. It’s no surprise they are in the mix to acquire All-Star starter Kyrie Irving ahead of the February 9th trade deadline.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Phoenix Suns Prepping Major Kevin Durant Trade Pursuit
The first domino of the NBA trade season fell this weekend when Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. It didn’t take long for that trade request to be granted, as Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon. Irving will now be teaming up...
Heat Could Trade For Timberwolves’ D’Angelo Russell
The Miami Heat are once again a stout team defensively this NBA season, ranking third in defensive rating. But, if they are going to get over the hump and become a true contender for the NBA championship, they have to make improvements offensively. There is a lot of pressure currently...
Kevin Durant’s Nets Have Bold Plans After Kyrie Irving Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have made the first big move of the NBA trade deadline, sending Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, along with Markieff Morris. In exchange, they received Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two future second-round picks. With that now out of the way, what...
3 Blockbuster Trades That Could Happen After Kyrie Irving
Every year, the NBA’s trade deadline is an exciting day. February 9th ought to be no exception this season. At the same time, most years, a big deal or two goes down ahead of the deadline. Call it a primer. Usually, two teams reach an agreement before the last possible moment.
This Jazz-Lakers Trade Gets LeBron James Major Help
With the NBA’s trade deadline quickly approaching some teams are in the spotlight. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Lakers. The whole NBA-watching world knows that this team needs to improve. For that reason, they’re widely regarded as a potential buyer on deadline day. Recently, one...
This Hawks-Hornets Trade Sends John Collins To Charlotte
Some rumors just won’t go away. If you’re an NBA player, they can follow you around for years until you finally get moved. The more you hear them, the more likely you are to believe them.If everyone keeps saying the same thing, there must be some truth in it, right?
Mikal Bridges Leads Suns To Surprise Win vs. Celtics
During the Friday night NBA slate, Devin Booker watched his Phoenix Suns teammates achieve a 106-94 win over the Boston Celtics from the sidelines. Regarding his return timetable, Booker said he was “rounding third.” He hasn’t played since sustaining a groin injury on Christmas. The Suns defeated...
Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan Lead Bulls To Win vs. Trail Blazers
During the Saturday night NBA slate, the Chicago Bulls defeated Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers 129-121 with 36 points from Zach LaVine and 27 points from DeMar DeRozan. Despite a 17-point deficit in the second half, Chicago won for the third time in four games thanks to Nikola...
Timberwolves Coast To Win Over Shorthanded Nuggets
During the Sunday night NBA slate, the Minnesota Timberwolves had no issues achieving a 128-98 win against the Denver Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back. Nikola Jokic, along with three other Nuggets starters sat. D’Angelo Russell scored 18 points and added 10 assists, while Anthony Edwards scored 20.
This Nets-Suns Trade Features Kevin Durant
Every reaction has a preceding action. Everything that happens has a catalyst. That’s as true in the NBA as it is anywhere else. When a significant event happens, it can often lead to another one. Recently, there was a very significant event in the NBA. Of course, we’re talking...
