Nebraska State

North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the Editor: Evidence supports Brewer residency challenge

The Legislature wrote legislation, LB 744 (Nebraska Revised Statute 50-1501) in 2018 that exempted themselves from qualifications challenge except by one person at one specific point in time. Sen. Dan Watermeier: "... the bill provides clearly that only a losing candidate has standing to challenge an election outcome or file...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Western Nebraska senators face busy week of Unicameral public hearings

Bills affecting religious freedom, law enforcement training, small rural hospitals and agriculture appear on this week’s Unicameral hearing schedule of bills by western Nebraska senators. It also includes a bill to put Nebraska on permanent daylight saving time, a measure that stalled in 2022. Senators return Tuesday for their...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Fortenberry and Sasse headline unusual year-end campaign finance reports

OMAHA — The departures of a congressman and a U.S. senator spiced up the final campaign finance reports for Nebraska’s congressional races in 2022. In eastern Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., defeated Democratic State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks in a rare special election.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Roster Reset: Who's the odd man out in Nebraska's running backs room?

In an offseason that featured roster overhaul at just about every position, Nebraska’s running backs remain mostly unchanged heading into 2023. All four of Nebraska’s top running backs from last year — Anthony Grant, Ajay Allen, Rahmir Johnson and Gabe Ervin Jr. — are back for another season.
LINCOLN, NE

