Queens, NY

Former WWE Star Set To Face EC3 For Upcoming NWA Event

Some major updates have emerged regarding an upcoming National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) pay-per-view event. The show – NWA Nuff Said – will take place on February 11 in Tampa Bay, Florida. At the event, former WWE star Alex Riley will take on EC3 under his real name of...
Upcoming Episode of AEW Rampage Will Air at a Different Time

The timeslot of an upcoming episode of AEW Rampage has been changed by TNT. The show is scheduled to air at 7 p.m. Eastern on February 17th. The show typically airs at 10 p.m. ET. The coverage of the NBA Rising Stars game during All-Star weekend is the cause of...
Masha Slamovich Set To Face Japanese Legend Aja Kong

Prestige Wrestling has announced that Masha Slamovich will be taking on Japanese wrestling legend Aja Kong on March 31st. The match will be taking place at “Nervous Breakdown” which will take place at The Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California during WrestleMania week. Also signed for Nervous Breakdown:
Mandy Rose Reacts To Toxic Attraction's NXT Vengeance Day Performance

Mandy Rose may no longer be part of WWE after being released by the company on December 14, but the former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion was watching NXT's Vengeance Day this weekend and she was left impressed by the performances of her former Toxic Attraction stablemates. Rose took to Twitter...
Miyu Yamashita Announced For Wrestling REVOLVER Event

Japanese star Miyu Yamashita has been announced for the next Wrestling REVOLVER event. The TJPW star will debut at Wrestling REVOLVER’s “Thursday” event taking place on Thursday April 6th in Dayton, Ohio. Her opponent has yet to be announced. Already signed for this show is Alex Shelley,...
