NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news
The Kyrie Irving trade figures to be a consequential move this NBA season. The effects of that trade may have further impacts than just the players involved, as well. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant tied his wagon to Kyrie when they both joined the team. Now that one is out, the other may follow. Chris Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
This Bucks-Wizards Trade Sends Will Barton To Milwaukee
In basketball, more than any other sport, an individual player can significantly influence a team game’s outcome. The NBA is the ultimate example. It’s easier for a singular talent to take over a game than for others since it is simple. Because of this, the team that wins the NBA championship usually has one of the best players in the league.
The Phoenix Suns Reportedly Offered Chris Paul In This Trade Package
Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report reported that the Phoenix Suns offered Chris Paul to the Brooklyn Nets in a package for Kyrie Irving.
Suns Could Make Bold Trade For Knicks’ Cam Reddish
The Phoenix Suns are a team that will assuredly look to make some moves ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. They have managed to stay afloat without Devin Booker in the lineup, but even when he was healthy, this team could use a few upgrades to continue looking like a contender.
1 Team Will Reportedly 'Pursue' Trade For Kevin Durant, If Available
With his friend Kyrie Irving now gone, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant could realistically follow him out of New York. And right now there's one team that's extremely interested in seeing that happen. According to Bleacher Report NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are ready to pursue ...
Sixers Rumored to Have Interest in a Reunion With Pistons Center
The Sixers could look into reuniting with Pistons center, Nerlens Noel.
Los Angeles Lakers Can Land 3 Utah Jazz Players For Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers can get 3 Utah Jazz players for Russell Westbrook, with the potential targets being named in a report.
Lakers: 2 Pelicans Trades To Upgrade Los Angeles
A blockbuster and a more marginal deal.
NBA Mock Trade: Phoenix Suns Land Kevin Durant For Two Players And Three First-Round Picks
Phoenix Suns have a real chance to land Kevin Durant before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
This Blazers-Suns Trade Sends Damian Lillard To Phoenix
Nobody likes to wave that white flag neither Trail blazers Blazers nor Phoenix Suns. Sometimes, NBA teams need to make the same considerations. It doesn’t matter how badly you’re down – you don’t want to quit. It may be the most sensible course of action, but that doesn’t make it feel any better.
Former Laker Wants to Return to NBA, Play With Purple and Gold
While playing one season in Los Angeles, the forward averaged 7 points and 2.3 rebounds.
Jacque Vaughn Says He Spoke To Every Nets Player After Kyrie Irving's Trade Request
Nets coach reveals what he told his players after Kyrie's trade request.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Lakers News: Former LA Point Guard May Be Available Ahead of Trade Deadline
He would be an upgrade, but would the juice be worth the squeeze?
Clippers may seek buyout with John Wall if he’s not traded
The Clippers are attempting to trade point guard John Wall and may consider a buyout if they can’t find a deal, multiple sources tell Andrew Greif of The Los Angeles Times. Wall, 32, signed with L.A. in July after reaching a buyout with Houston. His two-year contract includes a $6.479M salary for this season and a $6.8M team option for 2023-24.
Phoenix Suns Prepping Major Kevin Durant Trade Pursuit
The first domino of the NBA trade season fell this weekend when Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. It didn’t take long for that trade request to be granted, as Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon. Irving will now be teaming up...
Lakers Rumors: LA Among 4 Teams Pursuing 2-Time All-Star Via Trade
Another big-ticket roster upgrade!
Former top defender eyeing return to NBA
Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Deandre Ayton’s cryptic tweet amid Kevin Durant, Suns trade rumors
It is not at all surprising that Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks has led to all sorts of trade rumors popping up. One of them that has caught the attention of more than a few NBA fans out there is the Phoenix Suns potentially swooping in on Kevin Durant amid Kyrie’s sudden exit from the Brooklyn Nets. For his part, Suns big man Deandre Ayton has come out with a very intriguing tweet ahead now that he’s also been included in the trade speculation.
