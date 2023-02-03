Read full article on original website
Related
Technician Online
GLBT Center rebrands to LGBTQ Pride Center, celebrates 15 years
On Tuesday, Jan. 31, The GLBT Center celebrated its 15 year anniversary on campus and announced its new name, the LGBTQ Pride Center. The name was revealed at Our Journey Forward, an event honoring the accomplishments of those involved in the creation and the furthering of the center and its mission.
Technician Online
On-campus Valentine’s Day celebrations for one and all
Single or taken, NC State has got you covered this Valentine’s Day. Several student organizations will be hosting socials and tabling events for students to get free goodies, meet other people and enjoy the holiday. On Monday, Feb. 13, the Black Students Board will host a Sweetheart Social in...
