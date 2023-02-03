ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Black-led group of investors has big plans to redevelop Oakland Coliseum site

By Wilson Walker
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JaOXx_0katuUDw00

Black-led group has big plans for Oakland Coliseum site 02:11

OAKLAND -- The next chapter for the Oakland Coliseum is beginning to take shape, with a new landmark agreement in place. The city is now negotiating for the redevelopment of the site, and possibly with a new sports team.

"This is something that has been a long time coming," said Ray Bobbitt of the African American Sports and Entertainment Group. "With respect to the city council making a unanimous decision to allow an African-American man organization to engage in a project of this magnitude."

For the Oakland Coliseum complex, the future is Black owned. AASEG is now in an exclusive negotiating agreement with Oakland, in what is said to be the largest transfer of public land to a Black-led group in the city's 171-year history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRbf7_0katuUDw00
Oakland Coliseum CBS

"It has never come easy for Black people," Councilmember Treva Reid said at the announcement. "And it certainly has not been easy for black developers to build on this land. So this is a milestone."

"And we're starting from the bottom to the top," said AASEG's Samantha Wise. "So the community is gonna buy into this project. The city officials are going to support it. People in East Oakland are going to rally around this project, and I'm super excited about it."

At 120 acres, it would be a multi-billion dollar redevelopment project and the city says the focus is keeping it all local.

"To actually create between 20 to 30,000 new good paying jobs," said Mayor Sheng Thao.

As for what gets built, there's talk of a convention center, affordable housing, hotels, restaurants, an amphitheater, or whatever the neighborhood decides it wants.

"We talked about, you know, the things that we can envision with the community at the table, and what they'd like to see," Reid explained. "Things like a grocery store, a film development company coming up out of here, we even talked about a farm, or some type of opportunity to cultivate, or manufacture."

Another possible addition would be a WNBA team for the arena, that push is underway. All of this is separate from whatever happens with the A's. Their lease expires after the 2024 season. If their future does include Oakland, it will not be in the Coliseum.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Kinfolx helping revive downtown Oakland with gathering space for Black inclusion

OAKLAND -- With neighborhoods gentrifying in the Bay Area, there's one business in Oakland doing what it can to celebrate the heartbeat of connections for Black and Brown people.  Kinfolx is a coffee and wine shop on Telegraph Ave. in Oakland. The owners call it a gathering space. "That's what we wanted to create," said Creighton Davis, one of the co-creators of Kinfolx. "A space that was a blank canvas. When you see these empty, open spaces they naturally mean there's a void there. When you think of a void most people think oh there's nothing to fill...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Nearly $34M in illegal cannabis found during raids in Oakland, Hayward

OAKLAND – Authorities busted three illegal cannabis growing operations in the East Bay last week, seizing more than $30 million in plants, along with firearms and cash.According to the Department of Cannabis Control, agents on Thursday served search warrants at operations in Oakland and Hayward. During Thursday's operations, 26,836 plants valued at more than $22.1 million was seized, along with 2,720 pounds of cannabis flower valued at more than $4.49 million.Along with the illegal cannabis plants, agents said an AR-style semiautomatic rifle and a handgun were also seized, along with $68,841 in cash.The following day, agents with the Department of...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Newsom announces rewards in unsolved murders in Bay Area, Central Valley, Butte County

SACRAMENTO -- Governor Gavin Newsom announced rewards Monday in four unsolved murders involving six victims in San Pablo, Fresno, Visalia, and unincorporated Butte County.Four $50,000 rewards were offered for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the four cases in 2014, 2020 and 2021, one of which involved a triple murder outside of a high school. In a press statement, the governor's office said California law allows the governor to offer rewards for certain unsolved crimes upon a recommendation from law enforcement when investigators have exhausted all leads.The rewards involve the following cases:Butte County: On September 3, 2014, 25-year-old Mark...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Recent storms take toll on trees in San Francisco city parks

SAN FRANCISCO – The cleanup continues from the January storms, especially for San Francisco city parks, which saw their worst round of tree damage in about 15 years.Removing all the fallen trees is going to take a while, maybe months. But the bigger job is replacing them all."My urban forester and I think that Stern Grove got hit the hardest," said Denny Kern, Director of Operations for San Francisco Rec & Parks. "But again, it's a eucalyptus grove﻿."In Stern Grove, it was the eucalyptus that came crashing down from the waterlogged hillsides, just a slice of the damage suffered across...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies

KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
CBS San Francisco

2 wounded in separate weekend stabbings in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – Two men were wounded in separate stabbings Sunday morning in San Francisco, police said Monday. Officers responded at 3 a.m. to Golden Gate Avenue and Hyde Street where a 29-year-old man was stabbed with an "edged weapon." A half hour earlier, a 57-year-old man was stabbed at a bus stop at the 16th and Mission streets, according to police. Both men were taken to a hospital and are expected to live, police said. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Out of control Tesla slams into San Ramon home

SAN RAMON -- As a driver pulled into his San Ramon garage Monday night, his Tesla unexpectedly accelerated, slamming through a wall and damaging the home's kitchen.Fortunately, there were no injuries.A neighbor told KPIX he was standing in the front yard as his friend was pulling into the garage Monday evening in  the 2000 Block of Poinsettia St.Then something went wrong as his friend struggled to control the vehicle."The car just kept going by itself and just hit the wall and went into the home," he said. "It took the kitchen island out. The refrigerator out."The weight of the collapsed wall halted the car's forward progress. But the wheels kept spinning until the stunned driver got the car to turn off.The driver told his friend the car's self-driving mode was not in use.Fire and police were summoned to the scene and the crash remains under investigation.
SAN RAMON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cannabis and coffee? Haney seeks to legalize Amsterdam-style cafes in California

SAN FRANCISCO – Amsterdam-style cannabis cafes may soon be able to come to California, thanks to a newly introduced bill in the Legislature. Introduced on Monday by Assembly Member Matt Haney, D-San Francisco, the bill would allow weed shops to serve food and coffee, and host live music events.  The bill hopes to help struggling pot businesses diversify in such a saturated market, and emulate the classic cannabis cafes made popular in Amsterdam, where customers can purchase a pastry and coffee alongside their cannabis. Haney's office said the 700 cannabis cafes across the Netherlands have attracted over 1.5 million visitors...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Over 30 projects approved for funding in Tenderloin improvement plan

SAN FRANCISCO - Over 30 community projects dedicated to bettering the lives of Tenderloin community members were awarded city funding, announced San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Wednesday.Breed has set aside $3.5 million to invest in community-based projects as part of the city's Tenderloin Community Action Plan, a three-pronged approach to improving conditions in the neighborhood. Funds will be used to back projects from June 2023 to 2025. Projects were selected based on a two-week community weigh-in, where 1,400 residents voted on projects meant to improve public spaces, wellness, shelter, food security, education, safety and economic mobility."We are excited for the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

El Cerrito counted among state's "prohousing" communities

EL CERRITO - Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the designation of three additional places in the state as "prohousing," according to a release from the governor's office on Friday. Sacramento County, Placer County, and the city of El Cerrito join seven other communities in this designation to recognize a commitment to policies that increase housing supply as part of a statewide goal to build 2.5 million homes in the next eight years. To earn the designation, cities and counties must show that they are promoting climate-smart housing through prohousing policy, such as building more affordable homes to support low-income communities and communities of...
EL CERRITO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Statue of Indian ruler stolen from San Jose park

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Authorities are investigating the case of a stolen statue that was taken from a San Jose park. According to San Jose Parks and Recreation, the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue was missing from the Guadalupe River Park as of Friday. Park officials have not said when the statue was taken.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Photos: Bay Area mansion with an 11-car garage/indoor hockey rink listed for $6.9 million

An Alamo estate with some wild features — including an indoor hockey rink and a home theater with rumble effect — has been listed for $6.865 million. The 7,950-square-foot property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms with a second wing complete with a full kitchen, laundry and living area. Lavish bells and whistles of the estate include a butler’s pantry and 200-bottle temperature-controlled wine closet, a $350,000 soundproof theater with rumble effect, and an 11-car garage where each parking space has its own overhead vacuum console. The garage is also used as an indoor hockey rink with shatterproof base trim for speedy pucks.
ALAMO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
111K+
Followers
29K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy