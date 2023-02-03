Derek Carr digs at Raiders, helps AFC grab lead at Pro Bowl Games

Related
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Kirk Cousins, NFC top AFC at first-ever 'Pro Bowl Games'
Kirk Cousins connected with George Kittle on a 12-yard touchdown pass and scrambled away from a blitz to hit Minnesota Vikings teammate Justin Jefferson on the one-point conversion to lift the NFC to a victory over the AFC in the…
NFL: Pro Bowl Games-NFC Practice
Feb 4, 2023; Paradise, NV, USA; NFL coach Eli Manning (left) talks with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Super Bowl LVII Opening Night
Feb 6, 2023; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni answers questions during Super Bowl Opening Night at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic
Patrick Mahomes cool, calm, collected ahead of 3rd Super Bowl
Super Bowl notebook: QBs proud to be in historic matchup
NFL: Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton Introductory Press Conference
Feb 6, 2023; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Aug 21, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) smiles on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Patriots hiring Oregon assistant Adrian Klemm
The New England Patriots are set to reunite with Oregon's Adrian Klemm by adding him to their coaching staff, ESPN reported Monday.
Jalen Hurts, Eagles determined to finish job vs. Chiefs
Recent Super Bowl rosters have included a wider array of schools
Although the 15 schools on this list were the most common alma maters seen in Super Bowl rosters, dozens of schools have been represented in the big game—especially in recent years. As the graph above shows, 2015's Super Bowl XLIX…
NFL: Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Sean Payton to earn $17M to $20M per year
Sean Payton nixes Russell Wilson’s personal coach in building
