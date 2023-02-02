Read full article on original website
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
dailybruin.com
Editorial: California must ensure safety from gun violence amid recent state mass shootings
Editor’s note: Editorials do not represent the views of the Daily Bruin as a whole. The board encourages readers to respond to our editorials at dailybruin.com/submit. On Lunar New Year’s Eve, gun violence struck yet again – this time, right here in Los Angeles County. Amid the...
dailybruin.com
February’s First Thursdays event stars space-themed activities and education
Bruins and Westwood community members gathered on Broxton Avenue on Thursday for the First Thursdays block party, crowding Westwood Village with bright lights, vendors and space-themed attractions for the first time this year. Launched in March, First Thursdays is a joint effort between UCLA and the Westwood Village Improvement Association...
dailybruin.com
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget may impact UC education quality
Following the announcement of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed 2023-2024 budget in January, UCLA professors discussed its implications for the University of California. The governor of California releases their proposed budget for the next fiscal year in January with monetary allocations based on economic estimates and predictions, said Zev Yaroslavsky, director of the Luskin School of Public Affairs’ Los Angeles Initiative, in an emailed statement. The governor’s May revision of the budget and the version enacted by the state legislature in June is based on the state’s actual revenues, primarily from income taxes, he added.
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist
Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
dailybruin.com
Unique training techniques help UCLA gymnastics find success in Utah
KIDZ BOP, Now That’s What I Call Music!, Disney songs and the Chicken Dance. The Bruins attempted a new strategy before boarding the plane to the Beehive state. Four random styles of music helped set the tone for No. 6 UCLA gymnastics to score a season-high 49.575 on beam Friday night in its meet against No. 4 Utah. Freshman Selena Harris said throughout beam practice in Westwood on Wednesday, the Bruins’ coaching staff played intentionally distracting music to help prepare the team for the atmosphere at the Red Rocks’ Jon M. Huntsman Center.
Female Found Stabbed to Death in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A female was found stabbed to death in Downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to reports of a stabbing in the 300 block of South Main Street around 2:00 a.m., Feb. 5. When units arrived on scene,...
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s water polo falls to USC in final of Triton Invitational
The Bruins dropped their first game of the season to their rivals despite a record-tying weekend for one player. No. 3 UCLA women’s water polo (9-1, 1-0 MPSF) fell to No. 2 USC (8-0) on Sunday afternoon 10-8 in overtime of the final of the Triton Invitational in San Diego. To make it to the final at Canyonview Aquatic Center, UCLA beat No. 24 Cal State Northridge (3-3), No. 18 UC San Diego (4-8) and No. 5 Hawai’i (8-1) on Friday and Saturday.
Potential mass shooting thwarted after high-capacity weapons found pointed from window of Hollywood high-rise
Los Angeles police officers seized several high-capacity weapons from a man accused of making criminal threats Tuesday, averting what authorities believe could have been a mass shooting in the planning stages.
1 Killed in Violent Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision
South Gate, Los Angeles County, CA: A violent crash involving four vehicles early Sunday morning left one person deceased at the scene. South Gate Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call just after 2:00 a.m. Feb. 5, for a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles with possible entrapment on State Street and Tweedy Boulevard in the city of South Gate.
Child Dies After Going Into Cardiac Arrest At Stevenson Ranch Grocery Store
The child that went into cardiac arrest Tuesday at a Stevenson Ranch grocery store has died. Around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a child going into cardiac arrest at the Ralphs Grocery Store on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the ...
2urbangirls.com
2 dead after wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash in Orange County
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash in Westminster Monday. Police were dispatched to the crash at 12:51 p.m. in the 14500 block of Beach Boulevard, near Hazard Avenue. Witnesses told police a minivan was speeding northbound in the southbound lanes of Beach Boulevard when it slammed into three other vehicles, police said.
2 Killed, 2 Suspects in Custody at End of High-Speed Police Pursuit
Panorama City, Los Angeles, CA: A police pursuit of a stolen pickup truck ended when the truck struck a vehicle killing two people at an intersection in… Read more "2 Killed, 2 Suspects in Custody at End of High-Speed Police Pursuit"
foxla.com
Anthony Avalos: Boy looked malnourished, mom didn't seem upset witnesses said
LOS ANGELES - A 10-year-old Lancaster boy looked dead when authorities were called to his home in 2018, but his mother didn't appear to be very upset, witnesses testified Monday in the murder trial of the woman and her boyfriend. Kenney Kinsner, a firefighter/paramedic with the Los Angeles County Fire...
IE family frustrated by court delays for man accused of killing Riverside mother at baby shower
"We want some peace of mind." An Inland Empire family has been waiting five years for the trial of the man accused of killing a 37-year-old mother.
goldrushcam.com
Riverside County Woman Sentenced to 4½ Years in Federal Prison for Conspiracy that Stole Over $1.1 Million in Unemployment Benefits
February 2, 2023 - LOS ANGELES – A Riverside County woman was sentenced today to 54 months in federal prison for her role as an organizer and leader of an extensive conspiracy that defrauded. California’s unemployment insurance benefit program out of more than $1.1 million. Catrina Gipson, 47,...
Man arrested after video shows him punching players at a girls’ basketball game
A 39-year-old convicted felon was arrested Thursday after allegedly punching three female athletes during a girls’ basketball game in Corona and threatening students with a gun, police said. The incident was reported around 8:35 p.m. Jan. 24 after a fight broke out during a basketball game at Centennial High School against Santiago High School. Witnesses […]
2 California Sheriff's Deputies from Same Department Killed in Separate Incidents Within 2 Weeks
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, located in Southern California, is reeling following the death of two of its deputies — Darnell Calhoun and Isaiah Cordero — who were killed in separate incidents less than two weeks apart. Calhoun was killed in the line of duty on Friday at...
