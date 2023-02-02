ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

dailybruin.com

February’s First Thursdays event stars space-themed activities and education

Bruins and Westwood community members gathered on Broxton Avenue on Thursday for the First Thursdays block party, crowding Westwood Village with bright lights, vendors and space-themed attractions for the first time this year. Launched in March, First Thursdays is a joint effort between UCLA and the Westwood Village Improvement Association...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget may impact UC education quality

Following the announcement of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed 2023-2024 budget in January, UCLA professors discussed its implications for the University of California. The governor of California releases their proposed budget for the next fiscal year in January with monetary allocations based on economic estimates and predictions, said Zev Yaroslavsky, director of the Luskin School of Public Affairs’ Los Angeles Initiative, in an emailed statement. The governor’s May revision of the budget and the version enacted by the state legislature in June is based on the state’s actual revenues, primarily from income taxes, he added.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist

Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

Unique training techniques help UCLA gymnastics find success in Utah

KIDZ BOP, Now That’s What I Call Music!, Disney songs and the Chicken Dance. The Bruins attempted a new strategy before boarding the plane to the Beehive state. Four random styles of music helped set the tone for No. 6 UCLA gymnastics to score a season-high 49.575 on beam Friday night in its meet against No. 4 Utah. Freshman Selena Harris said throughout beam practice in Westwood on Wednesday, the Bruins’ coaching staff played intentionally distracting music to help prepare the team for the atmosphere at the Red Rocks’ Jon M. Huntsman Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

UCLA women’s water polo falls to USC in final of Triton Invitational

The Bruins dropped their first game of the season to their rivals despite a record-tying weekend for one player. No. 3 UCLA women’s water polo (9-1, 1-0 MPSF) fell to No. 2 USC (8-0) on Sunday afternoon 10-8 in overtime of the final of the Triton Invitational in San Diego. To make it to the final at Canyonview Aquatic Center, UCLA beat No. 24 Cal State Northridge (3-3), No. 18 UC San Diego (4-8) and No. 5 Hawai’i (8-1) on Friday and Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Violent Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision

South Gate, Los Angeles County, CA: A violent crash involving four vehicles early Sunday morning left one person deceased at the scene. South Gate Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call just after 2:00 a.m. Feb. 5, for a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles with possible entrapment on State Street and Tweedy Boulevard in the city of South Gate.
SOUTH GATE, CA
2urbangirls.com

2 dead after wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash in Orange County

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash in Westminster Monday. Police were dispatched to the crash at 12:51 p.m. in the 14500 block of Beach Boulevard, near Hazard Avenue. Witnesses told police a minivan was speeding northbound in the southbound lanes of Beach Boulevard when it slammed into three other vehicles, police said.
WESTMINSTER, CA
KTLA

Man arrested after video shows him punching players at a girls’ basketball game

A 39-year-old convicted felon was arrested Thursday after allegedly punching three female athletes during a girls’ basketball game in Corona and threatening students with a gun, police said. The incident was reported around 8:35 p.m. Jan. 24 after a fight broke out during a basketball game at Centennial High School against Santiago High School. Witnesses […]
CORONA, CA

