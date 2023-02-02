Following the announcement of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed 2023-2024 budget in January, UCLA professors discussed its implications for the University of California. The governor of California releases their proposed budget for the next fiscal year in January with monetary allocations based on economic estimates and predictions, said Zev Yaroslavsky, director of the Luskin School of Public Affairs’ Los Angeles Initiative, in an emailed statement. The governor’s May revision of the budget and the version enacted by the state legislature in June is based on the state’s actual revenues, primarily from income taxes, he added.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO