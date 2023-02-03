All around the world flags have been flown for centuries as a way to represent a place, monarchy, or a political movement. They can also be used to symbolize things such as the past, the future, war, or loss. Flags are visual symbols that can feature a wide variety of shapes, colors, images, and even writing. Crosses are some of the most common symbols used on flags, and the flag of Norway features the Scandinavian cross. Join us as we discover exactly what that is and what it means. We’ll also learn about Norway’s previous flags and a little bit about the history of the country too.

1 DAY AGO