Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
10 Best English Dog Breeds
Many dog breeds call England home. Next to Germany, this country has produced more dog breeds than most other areas – and it isn’t a vast country, either. For the most part, its quantity of dog breeds can be attributed to its isolation. A dog from England can’t just walk over to France and breed.
a-z-animals.com
16 Different Country Flags Featuring the Sun
National flags are a powerful symbol of a country’s identity, history, and values. One common feature among many national flags is the image of the sun, a universal symbol of light, warmth, and life, as well as power, vitality, and enlightenment. In this article, we will explore the meaning and significance of the sun in national flags, and examine 16 examples of flags that feature this iconic image. From the Republic of China to the Philippines, we will delve into the history and symbolism behind these flags, and discover how the sun has been used to represent the unique identity of each nation.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Norway: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
All around the world flags have been flown for centuries as a way to represent a place, monarchy, or a political movement. They can also be used to symbolize things such as the past, the future, war, or loss. Flags are visual symbols that can feature a wide variety of shapes, colors, images, and even writing. Crosses are some of the most common symbols used on flags, and the flag of Norway features the Scandinavian cross. Join us as we discover exactly what that is and what it means. We’ll also learn about Norway’s previous flags and a little bit about the history of the country too.
Comments / 0