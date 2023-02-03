We are seeing loads of sunshine today. It will be breezy and cool with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Tonight will be dry and cold with lows in the 30s; some inland areas will be near or even just below freezing. Saturday will be beautiful with temperatures warming into the upper 50s and low 60s. By Saturday afternoon, we’ll see an increase of cloud cover. Sunday is expected to also be rain-free but a little warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Next week, temps will be back in the low 70s with rain chances returning.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO