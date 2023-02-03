ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Roy Jones
2d ago

Simple solution, all you criminals learn to obey the law, do as instructed, no problem. The criminals cause the problems, and in certain cases, cause their own demise. wake up be responsible, obey the laws, problem solved.

darkhorsepressnow.com

Man charged in weekend bar fight in Forrest County

Four people were injured in a bar fight over the weekend in Forrest County. A release from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department said a large group of patrols of The Mayor’s Office Bar & Grill were involved in the fight. A suspect turned himself in to the FCSO...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Gulfport Police arrest 5 protesters at City Hall; 1 charged with assault on an officer

We are seeing loads of sunshine today. It will be breezy and cool with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Tonight will be dry and cold with lows in the 30s; some inland areas will be near or even just below freezing. Saturday will be beautiful with temperatures warming into the upper 50s and low 60s. By Saturday afternoon, we'll see an increase of cloud cover. Sunday is expected to also be rain-free but a little warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Next week, temps will be back in the low 70s with rain chances returning.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor’s house

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members in Gautier came together Sunday morning to help clean up a property before the city starts the abatement process. This property on Martin Bluff Road was in desperate need of some cleaning. The man who lives there said he fell into depression after his father passed away. Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan said when community members learned about his situation, many were more than happy to lend a helping hand.
GAUTIER, MS
an17.com

Slidell Police arrest multiple suspects on weapons charges on parade route Sunday

SIidell Police Officers were hard at work Sunday afternoon!. While working the Krewe of Antheia Parade, Officer Tricoche received a complaint of a male brandishing a firearm in his waistband near the intersection of Front Street and East Hall Avenue. After being provided a description of the subject by the complainant, Officer Tricoche quickly located the subject on Front Street. Officer Tricoche and Officer Williams further investigated the incident, which subsequently led to the arrest of the male subject and the removal of a firearm from the parade route.
SLIDELL, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
MOBILE, AL
Transportation Today News

Mississippi receives $60M federal grant for I-10 project

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) a $60 million National Infrastructure Project Assistance Program (Mega) grant to support the widening of a section of I-10. The grant program funds projects too large or complex for traditional funding programs. Mississippi’s is one of nine grants awarded. “MDOT is very […] The post Mississippi receives $60M federal grant for I-10 project appeared first on Transportation Today.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

AAA Ambulance Service receives 2 new ambulances in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The AAA Ambulance Service in Forrest County recently received two new ambulances. The state-of-the-art medical rigs now have advanced technology including a LUCAS device that performs automated CPR and a Power-LOAD stretcher system. Chuck Carter, CEO of AAA Ambulances, said each ambulance costs around $160,000,...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Multiple Police Agencies Work Together to Potentially Solve Kidnapping Crime

On Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: Isaiah McDonald of West Harrison County, Mississippi for accessory after the fact to Kidnapping, Anna Gliddon of Gulfport for hindering prosecution, and Lisa Delena of West Harrison County for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department...
GULFPORT, MS
fox8live.com

Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash

BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
MANDEVILLE, LA
WLOX

104-year-old WWII Veteran still advocating for equality

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A century-old civil rights pioneer and WWII veteran in South Mississippi is sharing significant moments that have left an imprint on both the local and national community. Long-time Gulfport resident Taylor Howard, 104, has ferociously fought for freedom and equality for over a century. His purposeful...
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

