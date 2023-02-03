Read full article on original website
Roy Jones
2d ago
Simple solution, all you criminals learn to obey the law, do as instructed, no problem. The criminals cause the problems, and in certain cases, cause their own demise. wake up be responsible, obey the laws, problem solved.
4
WLOX
Miss. PERS asks local governments to increase contributions; Jackson County leaders react
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) is asking local governments to make a staggering increase in its contributions. In an email sent to municipalities, PERS is requesting an increase of 17.4% to 22.4%. That increase will cost anywhere from a couple hundred thousand to...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man charged in weekend bar fight in Forrest County
Four people were injured in a bar fight over the weekend in Forrest County. A release from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department said a large group of patrols of The Mayor’s Office Bar & Grill were involved in the fight. A suspect turned himself in to the FCSO...
WLOX
Gulfport Police arrest 5 protesters at City Hall; 1 charged with assault on an officer
We are seeing loads of sunshine today. It will be breezy and cool with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Tonight will be dry and cold with lows in the 30s; some inland areas will be near or even just below freezing. Saturday will be beautiful with temperatures warming into the upper 50s and low 60s. By Saturday afternoon, we’ll see an increase of cloud cover. Sunday is expected to also be rain-free but a little warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Next week, temps will be back in the low 70s with rain chances returning.
WLOX
Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor’s house
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members in Gautier came together Sunday morning to help clean up a property before the city starts the abatement process. This property on Martin Bluff Road was in desperate need of some cleaning. The man who lives there said he fell into depression after his father passed away. Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan said when community members learned about his situation, many were more than happy to lend a helping hand.
an17.com
Slidell Police arrest multiple suspects on weapons charges on parade route Sunday
SIidell Police Officers were hard at work Sunday afternoon!. While working the Krewe of Antheia Parade, Officer Tricoche received a complaint of a male brandishing a firearm in his waistband near the intersection of Front Street and East Hall Avenue. After being provided a description of the subject by the complainant, Officer Tricoche quickly located the subject on Front Street. Officer Tricoche and Officer Williams further investigated the incident, which subsequently led to the arrest of the male subject and the removal of a firearm from the parade route.
WLOX
Hancock County community members host parade in honor of late firefighter
PEARLINGTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County community members are remembering a man who not only saved lives, but impacted those who crossed his path. Richard Atwood, better known as Elvis, served as a firefighter for the West Hancock Fire Department. “It’s like losing a family member,” said Fire Chief Deedra...
WALA-TV FOX10
Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
Mississippi receives $60M federal grant for I-10 project
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) a $60 million National Infrastructure Project Assistance Program (Mega) grant to support the widening of a section of I-10. The grant program funds projects too large or complex for traditional funding programs. Mississippi’s is one of nine grants awarded. “MDOT is very […] The post Mississippi receives $60M federal grant for I-10 project appeared first on Transportation Today.
WLOX
Keesler Federal Credit Union packs duffle bags with supplies for foster kids
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Federal Credit Union in Gulfport is going the extra mile for local foster children. The Biloxi-based business is donating rolling duffle bags packed with supplies. “Sometimes when they move, they don’t have a bag. They have to put their items in a trash bag,” Community...
WDAM-TV
AAA Ambulance Service receives 2 new ambulances in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The AAA Ambulance Service in Forrest County recently received two new ambulances. The state-of-the-art medical rigs now have advanced technology including a LUCAS device that performs automated CPR and a Power-LOAD stretcher system. Chuck Carter, CEO of AAA Ambulances, said each ambulance costs around $160,000,...
WLOX
Gulfport Seabee Base using shipping containers to shield base housing from gunfire
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you drive down Commission Road on the south side of the Seabee Base in Gulfport, you’ll see a wall of huge shipping containers lining the roadway. They were set up in an effort to protect service members and base residents from gun violence outside the gates.
thegazebogazette.com
Multiple Police Agencies Work Together to Potentially Solve Kidnapping Crime
On Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: Isaiah McDonald of West Harrison County, Mississippi for accessory after the fact to Kidnapping, Anna Gliddon of Gulfport for hindering prosecution, and Lisa Delena of West Harrison County for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
Tips to Mississippi Crime Stoppers group leads to four arrests in 15 hours
In a matter of 15 hours, tips submitted to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers were instrumental in the arrest of four individuals, with varying charges. In the first case, Ocean Springs Police asked the public to help identify two individuals in a felony credit card fraud case. The first tip was...
fox8live.com
Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash
BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
WLOX
104-year-old WWII Veteran still advocating for equality
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A century-old civil rights pioneer and WWII veteran in South Mississippi is sharing significant moments that have left an imprint on both the local and national community. Long-time Gulfport resident Taylor Howard, 104, has ferociously fought for freedom and equality for over a century. His purposeful...
STILL UNSOLVED: Police seek information about 2022 death of Mississippi barber
Police are reaching out to the public to get information about the Aug. 2022 death of a Mississippi barber that remains unsolved. Officials with the Moss Point Police department are still seeking information related to the homicide of Eric Barnes, 52. Family members discovered Barnes deceased in his home at...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany Coroner Charles Preston sounds alarm after three apparent overdose deaths in 24 hours
In a 24-hour period that began Saturday evening, three St. Tammany men died from apparent overdoses, according to St. Tammany Parish Coroner Charles Preston. The dead include a 34-year old from Pearl River, a 37-year old from Slidell and a 39-year old from Bush, Preston said. Autopsies will begin Monday,...
WLOX
NOISE WARNING: Gulfport Seabee base holds training exercises Feb. 6-17th
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you hear sirens or gunfire, or see an increase in traffic near the Gulfport Seabee base this week, it’s not an emergency. It’s just a training exercise. Citadel Shield Solid Curtain 2023 is the Navy’s annual anti-terrorism, force protection (ATFP) exercise. It’s not...
WLOX
New business developments in Ocean Springs bring strong start to 2023
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An uprising trend of economic activity began last year as the nation came off the heels of the pandemic. One of those cities which have benefitted is Ocean Springs. Earlier this past week, we took a look at the new Bacchus on the Bayou restaurant,...
