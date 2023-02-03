ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Highlander is committed to the pursuit of truth, the free exchange of information and ideas and maintaining a fair and independent student voice. The Highlander exists to serve its readership, comprised of the community at and around University of California, Riverside and the Inland Empire as a whole. In our pursuit of the truth, we will provide accurate information relevant to the experiences and interests of our readers. The Highlander seeks to foster an environment where student journalists learn the necessary skills to become probing, fair and critical in their writing and thought. We strive to go beyond basic reporting through vigorous investigation, analysis of the facts and creative thinking.
UC Regents Meeting sees a discussion of health disparities and the UC as a research institution

The UC Regents meeting took place on January 27, 2023. Two meetings took place with the first in the morning beginning at 9:45 A.M. where a meeting occurred among the Special Committee on Innovation Transfer and Entrepreneurship. The second meeting took place at 3:00 P.M. where the Public Engagement and Development Committee discussed a number of issues related to the UC and health disparities.
