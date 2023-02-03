ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Crowley scores 23, Southern Miss beats Troy 74-65

By Data Skrive
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Austin Crowley had 23 points and Southern Miss beat Troy 74-65 on Thursday night.

Crowley also contributed six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (20-4, 9-2 Sun Belt Conference). Denijay Harris scored 19 points while going 8 of 11 and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Felipe Haase shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Golden Eagles picked up their sixth straight win.

The Trojans (13-11, 5-6) were led in scoring by Zay Williams, who finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. Troy also got 13 points from Aamer Muhammad. In addition, Nelson Phillips had nine points, eight rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

