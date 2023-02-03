ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa City, County Schools Reading Allies Volunteers Needed

Reading Allies is in desperate need of volunteers for 8 Tuscaloosa City Schools and 4 Tuscaloosa County Schools. This Spring will require 700 total volunteers to operate their 10-week program. The literacy program helps below-grade-level readers rise to grade-level standards through individualized community tutoring. According to the press release, the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Native Joe Biggs Jr. Is Making a Big Impact on Youth

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Olin Colby Stapp (October 4th, 1943 – January 24th, 2023)

Olin Colby Stapp, 79, of Buhl, Alabama went to be with our Lord and Savior on January 24, 2023. His family will receive friends at New Hope Baptist Church on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with a celebration service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pastors Jimmy Garner and Mike Trull will officiate the service.
BUHL, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
