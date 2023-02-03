Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-13, 2-10 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-15, 1-12 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame will look to stop its seven-game road losing streak when the Fighting Irish play Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are 7-6 in home games. Georgia Tech gives up 71.2 points and...

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO