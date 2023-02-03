Read full article on original website
Montana legislative committee tables bill unions opposed; lawmaker said he was threatened
The Montana state Capitol in Helena on Jan. 2, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan) Rep. Gary Parry, R-Colstrip, voted with a committee majority to table a bill that tried to revise labor laws despite, he said, being threatened with retaliation if he failed to support it. “I grew...
Gianforte’s nomination for top political cop has a long history of political activity
Chris Gallus interviews with a nomination committee to be the next Commissioner of Political Practices on Dec. 28, 2022. He was appointed to the position by Gov. Greg Gianforte on Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo via screenshot from MPAN) Finding a Commissioner of Political Practices is like searching for a creature...
Lawsuit, bill proponents say Indian Education for All funds unaccounted for
The Montana State Capitol pictured on Feb. 6, 2023. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Montana spends $3.5 million a year to make sure that students in public schools learn about Indigenous culture in the classrooms. But an advocate told lawmakers on Monday that more than half of that funding for “Indian Education for All” has not been accounted for.
New reports on Medicaid in Montana shared by Montana Healthcare Foundation
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Healthcare Foundation (MHF) shared new reports on Medicaid in Montana and how the Medicaid expansion program is supporting economic activity. A new report on Montana Medicaid shows a decrease in ER visits by 11% overall and that more than 40% for people with preventable dental emergencies.
Montana Historical Society looking for this year’s Montana History Teacher of the Year
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Historical Society is looking for people to nominate a fourth, fifth or sixth grade teacher who has done an exemplary job teaching Montana history during the 2022-2023 school year. Principals, superintendents and teachers or librarians from public and private schools can nominate a teacher for...
Montana students, teachers blast bill that would limit science education to ‘scientific fact’
A student from Capital High School testifies in opposition to Senate Bill 235 on Feb. 6, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan) Several Montana middle- and high-school students said Monday that a lawmaker did not correctly interpret scientific theory and that his bill would ban common theories, like gravity, from being taught in schools – hampering their education and futures in STEM fields.
Zoning Police Cover Tattoo Artist in Bureaucratic Ink
Tattoo artists need more than needles and ink in South Carolina. They also need measuring tape. The state prohibits tattoo shops from operating within 1,000 feet of churches, schools and playgrounds. Columbia adds even more restrictions. The city passed an ordinance in 2019 that bans any tattoo enterprise from operating...
Montana losing sugar beet factory, 300 jobs
A longstanding Montana sugar beet factory will close at the end of this year’s production resulting in 300 lost jobs. The American Crystal Sugar Co. announced Feb. 6 it was shuttering its Sidney Sugars operations at the end of the current growing and processing “campaign.”. The company said...
Historic photos of Charlie Russell in Montana
Photos of famed "cowboy artist," Charles Marion Russell, when he lived and worked in Montana. Location Ventures, based in South Florida, is proposing 180 residences on 22 acres located near the intersection of US Hwy 2 and River Road.
Survey: Montanans support grizzly bears, some form of hunting season
New research diving into the human factors impacting wildlife conservation found that grizzly bear management is less polarized than researchers originally thought. The study, conducted by the University of Montana and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, found the majority of Montanans surveyed supported grizzly bears’ right to exist — and also some sort of hunting season to manage their population.
Washington gas pump prices rise for fifth straight week
(The Center Square) – Following over thirteen straight weeks of price declines, Washington fuel prices increased again for the fifth week in a row, but only ever so slightly. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $4.13 statewide on Monday, up from $4.12 the...
Montana history in photos
Take a walk through time with these photos of Montana's history. Missoula high school teacher severely injured in accident. A Sentinel High School teacher is facing life-altering injuries after she was hit by a car while trying to cross Reserve Street on foot.
Stroke survivors can find help with new program
The Brain Injury Alliance of Montana recently launched a new program, “Montana Stroke Survivor Connections”, with the goal of creating community and fostering compassion and connection for stroke survivors across the state. The program was born out of an expressed need for more support for stroke survivors as...
