Mary Kay Bolin, 64, of Bucyrus, died Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Avita Hospital in Bucyrus following a brief illness. She was born on May 2, 1958 in Bucyrus to the late Glenn E. and Esther (Ford) Saunders. On October 15, 1983, she married Paul H. “Bub” Bolin and they shared many wonderful times and much laughter until his passing on November 7, 2011. Much of Mary’s work career took place at the Subway in Bucyrus where she had served as a longtime manager.

BUCYRUS, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO