Dallas, TX

chatsports.com

Chris Haynes reports Suns offered Chris Paul for Kyrie Irving

Yesterday, Kyrie Irving was officially traded to the Dallas Mavericks just two days after demanding a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. According to multiple reports, the Phoenix Suns popped up as a potential suitor throughout the weekend, and initially, it was difficult to tell whether or not their name was being used by Brooklyn as leverage or if there was legitimate interest.
PHOENIX, AZ
chatsports.com

Buffalo Rumblings Podcast Network manager change, staff addition

As we head into our 17th season of covering the Buffalo Bills — yes, you read that right, and yes, that makes me feel very old — we here at Buffalo Rumblings are gearing up for what should be another busy and highly scrutinized Bills offseason. There are...
BUFFALO, NY

