More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Man imprisoned in connection with the Dallas monkey case claims he would repeat it.GodwinDallas, TX
Wingfield's Burgers in Dallas are the BestSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Continues Cutbacks in Texas with Even More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
chatsports.com
Live reaction following the Dallas Mavericks trading for Kyrie Irving
On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks completed a whirlwind of a trade that seemed inconceivable as recently as 5 days ago: trading for All Star guard Kyrie Irving. We learned within minutes that the trade would send long-time Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first round pick (unprotected), and second round picks.
chatsports.com
Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
chatsports.com
Will the Celtics make a trade? (SBN Reacts)
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Boston Celtics fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. We’re heading down the stretch of the NBA Trade Deadline...
chatsports.com
Lakers Rumors Are HOT: TRADE for Kevin Love After Kyrie Irving To Mavs? Latest On Anthony Davis
The Lakers did not acquire Kyrie Irving ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, with the Brooklyn Nets choosing the Dallas Mavericks’ offer OVER the Lakers’ offer of Russell Westbrook and two first round picks. LeBron James told ESPN that he was disappointed that Rob Pelinka and the Lakers didn’t pull off an Irving trade, but that doesn’t mean the Lakers are done! Could the Lakers pull off a Kevin Love trade ahead of the deadline and bolster their roster to make the 2023 NBA playoffs? Chat Sports host Marshall Green takes a look at the latest Lakers trade rumors on today’s show!
chatsports.com
BREAKING: Dewayne Dedmon has been traded to the San Antonio Spurs
With less than 52 hours until the Feb. 9 NBA Trade Deadline, the Miami Heat have traded Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Miami Heat are trading center Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
chatsports.com
Nuggets Reacts Survey: who should Denver target in a trade?
Denver, Denver Nuggets, Jaden McDaniels, National Basketball Association (NBA), Saddiq Bey, Alex Caruso, Nah'Shon Hyland, Minnesota Timberwolves. As the NBA trade deadline approaches on Thursday, the Denver Nuggets seem poised to make a deal as talented second year guard Bones Hyland appears to be available. With that being said, who should the Nuggets target in a deal if they decide to trade Hyland?
chatsports.com
The time is now to trade Alex Caruso
It’s trade deadline week, and though the front office has changed the general Bulls-ness remains: use every opportunity to needlessly piss off their fans by projecting extremely little action and initiative. It’s possible that the Bulls are telegraphing what they’re doing, and we just don’t want to hear it:...
chatsports.com
Reacts: Will the Lakers regret not landing Kyrie Irving?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. Months and months of patience from the Lakers on...
chatsports.com
The Jazz struggle at home and lose to the shorthanded Mavs
The Utah Jazz (27-28) fell under .500 with a loss to the Dallas Mavericks (29-26) on Monday night. Dallas was without Luka Doncic and has yet to see Kyrie Irving suit up for the team following the blockbuster trade. This was the perfect trap game for Utah. ''. After a...
chatsports.com
The Pistons Pulse: Pistons and NBA Trade Deadline Primer
The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press. THE PISTONS PULSE GEAR IS HERE!!!!. Omari and I bring you a full Detroit Pistons and...
chatsports.com
Quick thoughts from No. 5 Texas’ 88-80 loss to No. 9 Kansas
The Texas Longhorns capped a brutal four-game stretch on Monday on the road in Lawrence, and they didn’t end on a high note, falling behind early and seeing their comeback effort fall just short down the stretch, XX-XX. Here are a few quick thoughts from Texas’ loss to the...
chatsports.com
Report: Lakers had ‘serious concerns about’ Kyrie Irving’s ‘professionalism and availability’
While there was some level of doubt for the last several days about whether or not the Lakers would include both their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in their trade offer for Kyrie Irving, in the end, the team was willing to send them to the Nets in exchange for the unpredictable All-Star point guard, according to multiple reports in the aftermath of Brooklyn’s decision to instead ship Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
chatsports.com
Mavericks, feeling disrespected, stun Jazz with makeshift lineup, 124-111
SALT LAKE CITY – On Monday, we were all reminded that this is why they play the games. With a patchwork lineup that would rival any of those quilts your grandma used to put together, the Mavericks pulled off a remarkable 124-111 victory over the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena.
chatsports.com
Ryan Nielsen comes to Atlanta looking for sound play and big improvement
All we really want is for the Atlanta Falcons defense to be one of the league’s most feared units. They’ve only been top ten in terms of preventing scores and yardage twice in the last 30 years, the profoundly weird 2017 season and back in their possibly best-ever year in 1998. In between those and after them, the defense has swung wildly between decent and horrible.
chatsports.com
LeBron James channels inner Taylor Swift in first reaction to Kyrie Irving trade
When Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Dalla Mavericks, it was a given that LeBron James would have some type of reaction to it. It was probably even expected he’d do it in one of his favorite ways with a subtweet on Twitter. But no one could have predicted...
chatsports.com
A horrible fourth quarter doomed the Spurs against the Bulls in Rodeo Road Trip opener
That was certainly one of the more frustrating Spurs losses in a season that has been unsurprisingly full of them. Even though the Chicago Bulls have been struggling of late, the Spurs headed into the House that Jordan Built shorthanded, on an eight-game losing streak, and staring the once beloved, now dreaded Rodeo Road Trip in the face. After 35 minutes, there was hope that they could start it off with a bang after actually rallying back from a double-digit deficit to take the lead, but they proceeded to play possibly their worst 13 minutes of basketball this season, getting outscored 49-21 the rest of the way for a 128-104 loss.
chatsports.com
Lakers vs. Thunder Preview: This is LeBron James’ moment
If there’s one superstar who can take all the attention away from the fiasco that is the trade deadline, it’s no other than LeBron James. James is about the rewrite history books, as he’s exactly 36 points away from dethroning his fellow Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in NBA’s all-time scoring list. There’s a decent chance that we’re about to witness this incredible milestone against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday or if not, then surely versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
chatsports.com
Analyzing the Portland Timbers’ 2023 schedule
In just a few short weeks time, the Portland Timbers will be embarking upon yet another great MLS adventure. Seeking to put the heartbreak of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016 behind them, Giovanni Savarese and his team will be eager to construct a successful 2023 season – one that includes a return (and potentially a deep run) in the playoffs.
