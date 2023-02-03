Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
Related
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA
NBA family reacts as LeBron James breaks career scoring record
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson, all three franchises he’s played for — and led to championships — and scores of teammates, colleagues and admirers took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor LeBron James as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
NBA
Wolves' Garza and Ignite's Henderson named captains for NBA G League Next Up Game
NEW YORK — Iowa Wolves forward Luka Garza and NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson have been named team captains for the NBA G League Next Up Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. ET and air live on NBA TV from the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City as part of NBA All-Star 2023.
NBA
2023 Jordan Rising Stars draft results
The NBA’s most exciting first and second-year players — as well as some standout stars from the NBA G League — will take part in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars on Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena as part of NBA All-Star 2023. But before that can happen,...
NBA
"This Is A Basketball Community" | NBA All-Star Weekend To Showcase How Special The State Of Utah Truly Is
As a lifelong Jazz fan, Ryan Smith vividly remembers when Utah hosted the NBA All-Star game 30 years ago. Although he didn't attend the marquee events, Smith recalls the vibe that took over downtown Salt Lake City. With people visiting from all over the world hoping to get a glimpse of the best basketball players, the energy was so palpable that it forever left an impression on him.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
NBA
Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA Players of the Week
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 16. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers. The All-Star guard led Portland to a 3-1 week with averages...
NBA
NBA App to broadcast 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup this weekend
Four championship teams from across the globe will square off this weekend in the Canary Islands for the 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup, brought to you live on the NBA App!. The tournament, held this Friday and Sunday on the Spanish island of Tenerife, will feature the G League Champion Rio Grande Valley Vipers; Basketball Africa League victors U.S. Monastir; FIBA Basketball Champions League winners Lenovo Tenerife and São Paulo, which took home the BCL for the Americas.
NBA
NBA commissioner Adam Silver praises LeBron James' 'towering achievement'
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2023 – NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement regarding the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer:. “Congratulations to LeBron on breaking one of the most hallowed records in all of sports by...
NBA
GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Nets Presented by Betway
Last Matchup: 11/12/22 | BKN 110- LAC 95 | Paul George: 17 PTS – Kevin Durant: 27 PTS. The Nets have won five of the last six over the Clippers, including a 110-95 victory on November 12 this season in Los Angeles. The Clippers' only win in that span was in Brooklyn on January 1, 2022, a game the Clippers trailed by 13 points with under six minutes to play.
NBA
Film Study: How Kyrie Irving fits with Dallas
Less than 48 hours after he reportedly asked for a trade, the Brooklyn Nets found a new home for Kyrie Irving, sending him and Markieff Morris to Dallas in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and some future Draft picks. In Brooklyn, Irving was half of one of the best...
NBA
ESPN, NBA Announce Star-Studded Rosters For 2023 All-Star Celebrity Game
ESPN, NBA Announce Star-Studded Rosters for 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Coaches: Two-Time NBA MVP and NBA All-Star Game Captain Giannis Antetokounmpo, His Brothers Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo and Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsey Vonn take on Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and Two-Time WNBA Champion Lisa Leslie, Rapper and Actor Fat Joe and Houston Astros Third Baseman Alex Bregman.
NBA
Zion Williamson (hamstring) to miss 2023 All-Star Game
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will remain sidelined with a right hamstring injury for the next three games and the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, according to coach Willie Green. Williamson is expected to be reevaluated after the All-Star break. The 22-year-old forward, who was selected as an All-Star starter,...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 106, 76ers 99
Tobias Harris had an easy fast break layup, until he didn't. Harris caught an outlet pass from De'Anthony Melton and seemingly had an uncontested layup that was going to cut Boston's lead down to five early on in the fourth quarter. That was until shot-blocking extraordinaire Derrick White came out of nowhere to block the shot from behind.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Rolling into the Deadline with Chris Fedor
The Cavaliers easily took care of business on the road with back-to-back wins against the Pacers and Wizards. Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor joins Carter to discuss the state of the team, how active he feels the team could be at the deadline, Isaac Okoro's leap and much more!. Please Note: The...
NBA
"Part Of This Job" | With Trade Deadline Looming, Utah Ends Homestand Against Minnesota On Wednesday
For a team like the Utah Jazz, early February was arguably the most stressful time of the year. They're already surpassed many of the expectations placed upon them to start the season, sitting as a legitimate playoff contender while only being three games out of fourth place in the West.
NBA
Pistons misfire from 3 as Tatum leads Celtics to win
Three quick observations from Monday night’s 111-99 loss to the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. TROUBLE FROM THREE – The Pistons hung with a Boston team that brought the NBA’s best record (37-16) to Little Caesars Arena for a half despite being outscored by 21 points from the 3-point line. Then Jayson Tatum took over in the third quarter, scoring 18 of his 34 points, and when the Pistons still couldn’t generate anything from the 3-point line their puncher’s chance appeared to land nothing but air. Yet after falling behind by 23 points late in the third quarter, they used Tatum’s brief absence to open the fourth quarter on a 14-3 run and eventually pull within six points. The big catalyst? After shooting 5 of 26 from the arc through three quarters, Killian Hayes hit three triples during the run. Ultimately, it was too much Tatum and too little perimeter punch that doomed the Pistons. They did a lot of things right – they limited their turnovers to nine and played good transition defense – but the differential from the 3-point line was a bridge too far. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 21 points in the final home game before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, which has featured his name prominently in the rumor mill though there is unanimity that the Pistons are only willing to listen and have set a high bar for offers for him and their other versatile scoring veteran, Alec Burks.
NBA
Pre-Deadline Trade Chatter On The Brief Case, Episode 22
Greetings from North Portland. With the Trail Blazers having a homestand until the All-Star break and since we're just a few days away from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, it seemed like the right time to record the 22nd edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can listen and subscribe to below...
NBA
Kyrie Irving makes Mavericks debut without injured Luka Doncic
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 24 points in his Dallas debut and the Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 110-104 on Wednesday night. The eight-time All-Star was traded to the Mavs on Sunday from the Brooklyn Nets. He was part of a 13-0 spurt early in the game, scoring eight points on a jumper and back-to-back 3-pointers.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 2/8/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on February 8, 2023. New Orleans recently endured a stretch of games in which it was a chore to reach 100 points, but suddenly the Pelicans have regained their early-season form as a high-octane offensive attack.
Comments / 0