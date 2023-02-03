Read full article on original website
msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
investing.com
China urges restraint as U.S. military searches for balloon remnants
BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Beijing on Monday urged Washington to show restraint as the U.S. military searched for remnants of what it believes was a Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down over the Atlantic but which China says was a civilian craft that accidentally drifted astray. The balloon drama has further strained...
investing.com
BNPL lender Affirm to cut about 19% of its workforce
(Reuters) - Buy-now-pay-later lending firm Affirm Holdings Inc on Wednesday announced a restructuring plan to reduce about 500 employees, or about 19% of its workforce, sending the company's shares down about 18% in aftermarket trade. "Growing rapidly over the last few years, and especially through the pandemic, we hired ahead...
investing.com
Holcim cements North America push with $1.29 billion acquisition of roofing company
ZURICH (Reuters) -Holcim AG, the world's biggest cement maker, has agreed to buy U.S. roofing systems manufacturer Duro-Last in a $1.29 billion deal, the Swiss company said on Tuesday, its latest move to bolster its presence in North America. Holcim (SIX:HOLN) expects the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to provide...
investing.com
North Korean Hackers Stole Record-Breaking Amounts of Crypto in 2022: UN Report
North Korean Hackers Stole Record-Breaking Amounts of Crypto in 2022: UN Report. A United Nations report seen by Reuters said that North Korean hackers stole more crypto assets in 2022 than any other year. North Korea-linked groups like Lazarus Group, Kimsuky, and Andariel stole between $630 million and $1 billion...
investing.com
Crude oil rises; Saudi Arabia indicates confidence in China's recovery
Investing.com -- Oil prices climbed higher Tuesday, continuing the positive start to the week amid growing optimism about the recovery in Chinese demand as well as supply worries after an earthquake in Turkey. By 09:35 ET (14:35 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.1% higher at $74.94 a barrel, while the...
investing.com
BNY Mellon says investors 'absolutely interested' in digital assets
LONDON (Reuters) -Bank of New York Mellon's head of digital assets Michael Demissie said on Wednesday that digital assets were "here to stay", citing a 2022 study of the custodian bank's clients. "What we see is clients are absolutely interested in digital assets, broadly," BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK)'s Demissie said, speaking...
investing.com
EUR/USD: A Break Below 1.0650 Is a Sell Signal
AUDUSD rejected the 100-week & the 500-day moving averages at 7160/80 & collapsed through support at 7060/50 on Friday for a sell signal targeting 6990/80 & 6930/20. A low for the day exactly here in fact. This is key 23.6% Fibonacci & 3-month trend line support at 6930/10. Longs need...
investing.com
JPMorgan lays off hundreds of mortgage employees -source
(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) has cut hundreds of mortgage employees, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, hours after the company announced plans to hire some bankers. "We regularly review our business and customer needs and adjust our staffing accordingly – creating new roles...
investing.com
Japan's Subaru cuts annual output target as chip shortage drags on
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Subaru (OTC:FUJHY) Corp slashed its annual output target by nearly 10% on Wednesday amid ongoing fallout from a semiconductor shortage that continues to hamper automakers around the world. The carmaker said the shortages were most acute among parts for immediate delivery in the spot market and...
investing.com
Equinor shares spike as gas bonanza lands record profit
OSLO/LONDON (Reuters) - Equinor posted a record $74.9 billion adjusted operating profit on Wednesday, more than doubling its previous high and sending the Norwegian oil and gas producer's shares up more than 7%. With net profit for the year of $28.7 billion, up from $8.6 billion a year earlier, Equinor...
investing.com
Dollar edges lower ahead of key Powell speech; Australian dollar soars
Investing.com - The U.S. dollar slipped lower in early European trade Tuesday, consolidating after recent gains ahead of a key speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, while the Australian dollar surged after the Reserve Bank hiked interest rates. At 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback...
investing.com
Asian shares track Wall Street lower amid chorus of Fed speakers
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Thursday, as a number of Federal Reserve speakers echoed Chair Jerome Powell in saying that interest rates are set to go higher, capping risk sentiment, while the dollar hovered near one-month highs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan...
investing.com
U.S. briefed 40 nations on China spy balloon incident, diplomats and official say
WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States held briefings in Washington and Beijing with foreign diplomats from 40 nations about the Chinese spy balloon that Washington shot down on Saturday for spying over U.S. territory, a senior administration official and diplomats said on Tuesday. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman...
investing.com
Veteran ruling party lawmaker Amari warns BOJ against raising rates
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has yet to see economic conditions fall into place for the central bank to raise interest rates, Akira Amari, a veteran ruling party lawmaker, told Reuters on Wednesday. "Basically, Japan's economy isn't in a condition where the Bank of Japan (BOJ) can exit" ultra-loose monetary policy,...
investing.com
Russian weekly consumer prices climb ahead of central bank rate decision
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia recorded a rise in weekly consumer prices, extending the previous week's gain, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday, cementing expectations the central bank will give a hawkish signal as it holds rates on Friday. The consumer price index rose 0.26% in the week to Feb....
investing.com
China remains Germany's main trading partner for seventh year
BERLIN (Reuters) - Trade between Germany and China rose to a record level last year, making the Asian country Germany's most important trading partner for the seventh year in a row despite political warnings in Berlin about excessive dependence. Goods worth around 298 billion euros ($320 billion) were traded between...
investing.com
Boeing confirms it will cut 2,000 admin jobs, outsource some to India
© Reuters. Boeing (BA) confirms it will cut 2,000 admin jobs, outsource some to India. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) confirmed media reports that it is set to cut around 2,000 admin jobs this year. The restructuring will take place in the finance and human resources divisions through a combination of attrition and layoffs.
