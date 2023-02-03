Marina Diaz/KMIZ This photo shows the aftermath of a fire that destroyed two mobile homes Thursday night in southeast Columbia.

Lucas Geisler/KMIZ This photo shows an active fire at a mobile home in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street in Columbia.

Marina Diaz/KMIZ This photo shows an active seen where law enforcement and the Boone County Fire Protection District are while responding to a mobile home fire Thursday in southeast Columbia.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Two mobile homes burned down in a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street.

"Upon arrival, we've seen two trailers fully engulfed, threatening the one to the south and one to the north," Boone County Fire District Battalion Chief Clint Walker said. "The fire actually got into the one (mobile home) on the south side. So it was two that were completely gone and two sustained damage on the outside, and to the sheds, also."

The Boone County Fire Protection District. received a call at 6:49 p.m. at Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. An ABC 17 News reporter said smoke could be seen from Highway 63 and also witnessed active flames while on the scene. Neighbors said the people who lived in the residence got out.

Crews were still at the scene at 9 p.m. No injuries have been reported. Law enforcement is involved and is conducting an investigation of the scene.

Th is story is developing.

The post Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS .