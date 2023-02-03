ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fjG8B_0katgtSD00
Marina Diaz/KMIZ
This photo shows the aftermath of a fire that destroyed two mobile homes Thursday night in southeast Columbia.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JIqjs_0katgtSD00
Lucas Geisler/KMIZ
This photo shows an active fire at a mobile home in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street in Columbia.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iXS84_0katgtSD00
Marina Diaz/KMIZ
This photo shows an active seen where law enforcement and the Boone County Fire Protection District are while responding to a mobile home fire Thursday in southeast Columbia.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FmwdL_0katgtSD00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Two mobile homes burned down in a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street.

"Upon arrival, we've seen two trailers fully engulfed, threatening the one to the south and one to the north," Boone County Fire District Battalion Chief Clint Walker said. "The fire actually got into the one (mobile home) on the south side. So it was two that were completely gone and two sustained damage on the outside, and to the sheds, also."

The Boone County Fire Protection District. received a call at 6:49 p.m. at Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. An ABC 17 News reporter said smoke could be seen from Highway 63 and also witnessed active flames while on the scene. Neighbors said the people who lived in the residence got out.

Crews were still at the scene at 9 p.m. No injuries have been reported. Law enforcement is involved and is conducting an investigation of the scene.

Th is story is developing.

The post Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

CFD: Fire near north Garth Avenue started from propane tank

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Fire Department responded to a fire near Garth Avenue north of Interstate 70 on Monday night that started from an explosion at a homeless camp in a wooded area. Boone County Joint Communications said on its social media that Garth Avenue between Blue Ridge Road and Thurman Street closed due The post CFD: Fire near north Garth Avenue started from propane tank appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Part of Garth Avenue closed north of I-70 as CFD responds to explosion

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Fire Department is responding to a fire near Garth Avenue north of Interstate 70. CFD said there was an explosion in a wooded area. A resident in the area told ABC 17 News that they heard a loud bang in the area and saw flames near a park near North Garth Avenue.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fire crews say family of three is safe after Columbia house fire

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Columbia Fire Department is investigating after a house fire broke out at a home in the 300 block of West Leslie Lane around 1:00 am Monday. The department says there was a family of three in the home when the fire started. Fire officials told ABC 17 News that crews arrived The post Fire crews say family of three is safe after Columbia house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Audrain County home sustains significant damage in early morning fire

Carelessly discarded smoking materials trigger an early morning fire in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety reports firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. this morning to a home in the 900 block of North Kentucky Street regarding a house fire. When crews arrived, flames were showing from...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri

Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man charged in relation to Friday evening standoff

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged and appeared in court Monday in relation to a standoff in east Columbia that began Friday evening and went into Saturday morning. James Scott Duncan, 58, is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed-criminal action. He is being held at the Boone County The post Columbia man charged in relation to Friday evening standoff appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Child playing with fire starts Audrain County house fire

An Audrain County child sparks a house fire in Mexico. The Mexico Department of Public Safety was called to a home in the 900 block of East Jackson Street on Sunday night, just before 8 p.m. The fire was located on the home’s second story, including two rooms and the...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One woman shot in Columbia Sunday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police confirmed one woman was shot around 5th Street and Lyon Street Sunday night just before 9:30. A police spokesperson said there is no suspect at this time. ABC 17 crews on scene watched police put up crime scene tape and load at least one person into an ambulance. They saw The post One woman shot in Columbia Sunday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. Two mobile homes burned down. Boone County Fire received a call at 6:49 p.m. at Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. An ABC 17 News reporter said smoke could The post Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

TWO INJURED IN ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY

A Marshall man and Boonville woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Cooper County on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Carl Hufford of Marshall, passed a slower moving vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Leighanne Fahrendorf of Boonville. Fahrendorf was turning northbound from a private drive.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Fire Department introduces new arson dog

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Fire Department introduced its new arson dog to the community Friday morning. The arson dog -- named Tony -- is used to help fire investigators at the scene of a fire. Dogs use their enhanced sense of smell to find things that could be used to start a fire, specifically things The post Columbia Fire Department introduces new arson dog appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Obituary: Gary Lee Kirkpatrick

Gary Kirkpatrick age 80 of Kirksville, Missouri, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri. Gary was born in Kansas City, Kansas on November 24, 1942, the son of James Daniel and Josephine Catherine (Grindel) Kirkpatrick. He was raised...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

100 acres & structure burn during Randolph County grass fire

An out-of-control grass fire burns 100 acres and destroys one structure in Randolph County. The Westran Fire Protection District reports it was called Saturday afternoon to a grass fire endangering the structure. Firefighters battled high winds that moved the fire quickly to the abandoned structure which caught fire. The structure was a total loss.
FOX 2

Four new Clydesdales born at Warm Springs Ranch

BOONVILLE, Mo. — Four colts were recently born at the Budweiser Clydesdales breeding and training facility, Warm Springs Ranch, in Boonville, Missouri. They are enjoying the brisk winter weather as they explore the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. You can meet them this weekend during a special football watch party on Sunday. The ranch is […]
BOONVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63

An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
MACON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Recreational marijuana sales begin at Columbia dispensaries

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Beginning Tuesday, marijuana dispensaries in Columbia will be allowed to start selling weed for recreational use. This move comes after the Columbia City Council voted in favor of regulating business licenses for recreational marijuana at its council meeting Monday evening. It comes just a few days after the state started approving those licenses as The post Recreational marijuana sales begin at Columbia dispensaries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

City of Columbia begins cleaning camps for the unhoused

COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia has begun cleaning up camps for unhoused people after receiving formal complaints from property owners. The camps are located in secluded and wooded areas around Columbia. Sydney Olsen, the public information officer for the city of Columbia, shared the city's efforts to clean...
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED AFTER AUTHORITIES RESPOND TO TRESPASSING CALL

A Sedalia woman has been charged with a drug-related felony after the Sedalia Police Department responded to a trespassing call on January 24, 2023. According to the Sedalia Police Department, officers were dispatched to to a store in Sedalia in reference to a report of trespassing. Authorities made contact with the woman who was trespassing, who identified herself as Shyanne Meyer. Meyer reportedly had active failure to appear warrants in Pettis County. The employee of the store did not want Meyer charged for stealing.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man arrested after barricading himself inside Columbia home

COLUMBIA, MO (KMIZ) A man is in custody after barricading himself inside an east Columbia home for several hours. Christian Tabak, Public Information Specialist with Columbia Police Department says officers were called to the 700 block of Woodridge Drive around 8:40 p.m. Friday to a disturbance of confirmed shots fired. Police blocked off parts of The post Man arrested after barricading himself inside Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy