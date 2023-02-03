Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineers Home Favorites Against No. 11 Iowa State
As has been the case most of the season, oddsmakers are once again favoring the home team in the Big 12 regardless of national ranking and record. West Virginia enters their pivotal matchup with Iowa State as a 3.5-point favorite. This is according to sports books like BetMGM and Circa Sports.
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. No. 11 Iowa State
West Virginia welcomes No. 11 Iowa State in a big conference matchup on Wednesday night. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. Wednesday’s matchup between WVU and ISU marks the first time the two have met this season. West Virginia was close to defeating the Cyclones in Ames last season but struggled to inbound the ball, leading to an 84-81 loss.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – February 8
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Dante Stills, Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent make the list of players invited to the NFL Combine. Stills, Ford-Wheaton to Represent WVU at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Update (10:30 AM)...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: Huggins, Toussaint, Wague Preview Iowa State Matchup
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins and players Joe Toussaint, Mohamed Wague met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the upcoming game with No. 11 Iowa State. Huggins talked about what ISU thrives off of. Toussaint and Wague talked about their experiences playing in the Big 12 for the first time.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU G Erik Stevenson Takes Different Perspective on Phone Call with Mike Gansey
WVU G Erik Stevenson has found his stride again. Stevenson admitted two weekends ago that he’s gaining his confidence back and breaking what he calls a “Stevie slump.”. In Stevenson’s last four games, the fifth-year senior is averaging 24.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 46 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent from three. Stevenson has led West Virginia to a 3-1 record in those four games and back into the tournament hunt.
wvsportsnow.com
Whose Side Are You On? Zach Frazier vs. Mountaineer Athletic Club
An effort to help benefit the West Virginia football program has now become controversial. This is because WVU center Zach Frazier quoted a tweet by the Mountaineer Athletic Club concerning the auction of the Country Roads uniforms, which are the ones the team wore against Pitt in the 2022 Backyard Brawl, with a complaint.
wvsportsnow.com
Mike Carey to be Inducted into West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame
Former WVU women’s basketball head coach Mike Carey will be inducted into the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. Carey joins Jeff Hostetler, who will both be enshrined on May 7 in Charleston by the WVSWA. Carey spent 21 seasons as head coach of the Mountaineers, winning 462 games...
wvsportsnow.com
2023 WVU Football Signee Corey McIntyre Plans to Cause Havoc
The latest member of the West Virginia football team was born with Mountaineer blood pumping through his veins. Did his father being a former Mountaineer influence defensive lineman Corey McIntyre’s decision to sign with WVU? McIntyre answers this and other questions while speaking with WV Sports Now. “He wasn’t...
wvsportsnow.com
Coveted 2024 4-Star WR Keylen Adams Includes West Virginia in Final 4
A top wide receiver recruit from Virginia has narrowed down his final four to a group of schools who often compete against each other for talent. Keylen Adams, who has one more remaining season left at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia, released the four programs he’s now looking at – West Virginia, Pitt, Penn State and Virginia Tech.
