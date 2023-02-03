Read full article on original website
‘The Factotum,’ Groundbreaking Opera Set in a Chicago Barbershop, Receives Its World Premiere
Talk about setting records. All you need do is say the words “The Factotum,” the name of the groundbreaking world premiere opera produced by Lyric Opera that debuted Friday evening at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance. Conceived and scored by Will Liverman (the young operatic baritone),...
WTTW News Mayoral Forum - Full Show
The candidates for Chicago mayor take on critical issues facing the city in our WTTW News forum. And we're live from the community as residents pose questions to the candidates.
Chicago Tonight: Black Voices, Feb. 4, 2023 - Full Show
The controversy over an Advanced Placement African American studies course for high school students. Architecture writer Lee Bey gives us a South Side tour in his new documentary. And a woman hits a home run for the Negro Baseball Leagues.
Chicago Producer Terry Hunter Brings House Music to Global Audience
The 65th annual Grammy Awards are Sunday, and Chicago music producer Terry Hunter is nominated for Best Remixed Recording for his remix of Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul.”. Hunter spoke with arts correspondent Angel Idowu about house music, the genre he used to remix the song. “How do...
Building / Blocks: The Architecture of Chicago’s South Side
The architecture of Chicago is world class. But often overlooked are the remarkable buildings and luscious green spaces of the city’s South Side. Take a trip with architecture photographer and writer Lee Bey as he explores these masterpieces of design and engineering hidden in plain sight.
Mayoral Forum Reaction: Some Logan Square Residents Feel A Disconnect with Candidates
Logan Square resident Juliet de Jesus Alejandre believes Chicago mayoral candidates need to be more in touch with the everyday struggles Chicagoans face; she pointed to a disconnect she felt with the candidates during the WTTW News mayoral forum Tuesday night. “I think most of the candidates felt so far...
The Votes Are In and ‘Da Plow’ Is Ready To Hit Chicago’s Streets Along With Other Winners in Snowplow Naming Contest
Da people have spoken and Da Plow is one of da big winners in Chicago’s contest to name its snowplows. Here are the top seven vote-getters (there was a near-tie for sixth):. Nearly 7,000 names were originally submitted in the contest. Officials whittled the pool of nominees down to 50 finalists and the winners rose to the top of more than 80,000 votes cast.
Feb. 7, 2023 - Full Show
The candidates for Chicago mayor take on the critical issues facing the city in our WTTW News forum. We’re live from the community as residents pose questions to candidates.
A Rising Chef Comes to Chicago to Lead a New Restaurant in an Acclaimed Space
Iliana Regan left her acclaimed Chicago restaurant Elizabeth to run a tiny bed-and-breakfast (-and-tasting-menu-and-drinks) called Milkweed Inn in the northern woods of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Christian Hunter of Atelier, the new restaurant that will take over Elizabeth’s space in Lincoln Square this month, is making the opposite move: from coolly secluded restaurant to refined urban hideaway.
South Suburban Forest Preserve Transformed Into Vital Refuge for Endangered Birds, Now Orland Grassland Faces Its Own Threats
At the southwestern edge of Cook County, near the junction of Interstate 80 and La Grange Road, sits an unpretentious 960-acre field. From the window of a passing car, it could easily be mistaken as the future home of yet another nondescript strip mall instead of the globally significant habitat it is.
The WTTW News 2023 Chicago Mayoral Forum in Photos
WTTW News hosted a forum with candidates running for Chicago mayor on Tuesday night. On topics ranging from police reform and crime to Chicago Public Schools and affordable housing, the mayoral candidates shared their views on the biggest issues facing the city. Find full WTTW News coverage:. x. x.
Activists Renew Calls For Cook County Forest Preserves To Free Rocky the Coyote
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, animal rights advocates are asking the Cook County Forest Preserve District to have a heart and release “Rocky” the coyote. Rocky — the name given to the coyote by activists — has been living in an enclosure at River Trail Nature Center since 2018. He became the subject of controversy in early 2022 when activists observed him “stress pacing.” They began petitioning for him to be transferred to an animal sanctuary in Colorado.
Chicago Man Struck, Killed Pedestrian Visiting City While Street Racing Last Year: Prosecutors
A Chicago man was allegedly driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph while street racing another vehicle in the Clearing neighborhood moments before fatally striking a woman who was reportedly in the city to celebrate her birthday. Aaron Guerrero, 27, was charged Wednesday with reckless homicide and aggravated street...
Mayoral Forum Reaction: Austin Residents Want Investment in West Side Communities
Inside of Bethel New Life, Austin residents made it clear that working with communities and working for the West Side were some of their top concerns when it comes to the 2023 Chicago municipal elections. Residents on Tuesday listened as eight of the nine mayoral candidates vying for the top...
Mayoral Forum Reaction: Bridgeport Residents Seek Answers on Environmental Justice, Plans for High School
Safety concerns, environmental justice, taxes and the rising cost of rent and food were among the most important topics for community members who gathered Tuesday for the WTTW News mayoral forum watch party at the Bridgeport Art Center. Also top of mind for attendees were the prospect of a high school on the Near South Side and language and other barriers faced by immigrants who need access to social services.
Tour the Often Overlooked Architecture of Chicago's South Side in a New Documentary
Chicago is a city that loves architecture—but how often is the architecture that is celebrated and discussed located on the South Side? “This is a city that does pay attention to its architecture, but often the architecture of the South Side—and I’d argue the West Side as well—is ignored,” says Lee Bey, the host of the new documentary Building/Blocks: Architecture of Chicago’s South Side (Bey is also an occasional contributor to WTTW). Outstanding buildings such as the bold Pride Cleaners, sleek Jovita Idár Elementary School, or historic Rosenwald Courts Apartments have “not been welcomed into the canon,” Bey says. “You don’t get that kind of depth and sweep of information about many of these great buildings.”
‘Rooftop Pastor’ Corey Brooks Gets $8M Donation for Woodlawn Community Center
The Rev. Corey Brooks brought attention to his Woodlawn community and his cause when he camped out on a Chicago rooftop for almost a year to raise funds for a new community center. Now, with an $8 million donation from the McCormick Foundation announced Wednesday — and a total of...
Chicago Police Fatally Shoot Man After Confrontation Outside Irving Park Bar
Chicago police officers shot and killed a man outside an Irving Park neighborhood bar early Wednesday morning after the man allegedly pointed a firearm at other patrons and police. Police Superintendent David Brown said the shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Troy Street. The...
It’s Groundhog Day. Let’s Get To Know the Real Critter Behind the Shadow
For an animal that has its own holiday, the groundhog kind of flies under the radar. Aside from their seeming tolerance for being handled by men dressed in anachronistic clothing, what do we know about these critters?. We turned to Liza Lehrer, assistant director of Lincoln Park Zoo’s Urban Wildlife...
Chicago Man Charged in Attack of CTA Worker at Downtown Blue Line Station
A man who has been twice convicted of attacks onboard CTA trains has been arrested and charged with striking a CTA employee at a Blue Line station downtown last month. James Jackson, 55, appeared in court Friday on charges of aggravated battery of a transit employee and aggravated battery of a victim over 60 years old after he allegedly struck a CTA worker at the Washington Blue Line station.
