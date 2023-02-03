ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Votes Are In and ‘Da Plow’ Is Ready To Hit Chicago’s Streets Along With Other Winners in Snowplow Naming Contest

Da people have spoken and Da Plow is one of da big winners in Chicago’s contest to name its snowplows. Here are the top seven vote-getters (there was a near-tie for sixth):. Nearly 7,000 names were originally submitted in the contest. Officials whittled the pool of nominees down to 50 finalists and the winners rose to the top of more than 80,000 votes cast.
CHICAGO, IL
A Rising Chef Comes to Chicago to Lead a New Restaurant in an Acclaimed Space

Iliana Regan left her acclaimed Chicago restaurant Elizabeth to run a tiny bed-and-breakfast (-and-tasting-menu-and-drinks) called Milkweed Inn in the northern woods of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Christian Hunter of Atelier, the new restaurant that will take over Elizabeth’s space in Lincoln Square this month, is making the opposite move: from coolly secluded restaurant to refined urban hideaway.
CHICAGO, IL
The WTTW News 2023 Chicago Mayoral Forum in Photos

WTTW News hosted a forum with candidates running for Chicago mayor on Tuesday night. On topics ranging from police reform and crime to Chicago Public Schools and affordable housing, the mayoral candidates shared their views on the biggest issues facing the city. Find full WTTW News coverage:. x. x.
CHICAGO, IL
Activists Renew Calls For Cook County Forest Preserves To Free Rocky the Coyote

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, animal rights advocates are asking the Cook County Forest Preserve District to have a heart and release “Rocky” the coyote. Rocky — the name given to the coyote by activists — has been living in an enclosure at River Trail Nature Center since 2018. He became the subject of controversy in early 2022 when activists observed him “stress pacing.” They began petitioning for him to be transferred to an animal sanctuary in Colorado.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Mayoral Forum Reaction: Bridgeport Residents Seek Answers on Environmental Justice, Plans for High School

Safety concerns, environmental justice, taxes and the rising cost of rent and food were among the most important topics for community members who gathered Tuesday for the WTTW News mayoral forum watch party at the Bridgeport Art Center. Also top of mind for attendees were the prospect of a high school on the Near South Side and language and other barriers faced by immigrants who need access to social services.
CHICAGO, IL
Tour the Often Overlooked Architecture of Chicago's South Side in a New Documentary

Chicago is a city that loves architecture—but how often is the architecture that is celebrated and discussed located on the South Side? “This is a city that does pay attention to its architecture, but often the architecture of the South Side—and I’d argue the West Side as well—is ignored,” says Lee Bey, the host of the new documentary Building/Blocks: Architecture of Chicago’s South Side (Bey is also an occasional contributor to WTTW). Outstanding buildings such as the bold Pride Cleaners, sleek Jovita Idár Elementary School, or historic Rosenwald Courts Apartments have “not been welcomed into the canon,” Bey says. “You don’t get that kind of depth and sweep of information about many of these great buildings.”
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Man Charged in Attack of CTA Worker at Downtown Blue Line Station

A man who has been twice convicted of attacks onboard CTA trains has been arrested and charged with striking a CTA employee at a Blue Line station downtown last month. James Jackson, 55, appeared in court Friday on charges of aggravated battery of a transit employee and aggravated battery of a victim over 60 years old after he allegedly struck a CTA worker at the Washington Blue Line station.
CHICAGO, IL
