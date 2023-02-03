Read full article on original website
Walker guides Texas Southern past Bethune-Cookman 69-62
HOUSTON — John Walker III scored 21 points to lead Texas Southern to a 69-62 victory over Bethune-Cookman. Walker had five rebounds for the Tigers (8-16, 4-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). PJ Henry totaled 14 points, six assists and five steals. Davon Barnes added 11 points. The Wildcats (9-15, 5-6) were led by Marcus Garrett with 20 points, nine rebounds and four steals.
Gordon, Moton spark Grambling over Alabama A&M 66-60
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Carte’Are Gordon and Tra’Michael Moton scored 16 points apiece to lead Grambling to a 66-60 victory over Alabama A&M. Gordon was 4-of-6 shooting and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (15-8, 8-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Moton shot 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line. Cameron Christon scored 12. Cameron Tucker led the Bulldogs (9-15, 5-6) with 17 points, five assists and three steals.
Douglas leads Prairie View A&M over Florida A&M 75-45
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — William Douglas had 19 points and Prairie View A&M cruised to a 75-45 victory over Florida A&M. Douglas was 6-of-8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the foul line for the Panthers (9-15, 5-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tekorian Smith added 17 points and Hegel Augustin scored 16. Noah Meren led the way for the Rattlers (5-17, 3-8) with 14 points and four assists.
