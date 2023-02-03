HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Carte’Are Gordon and Tra’Michael Moton scored 16 points apiece to lead Grambling to a 66-60 victory over Alabama A&M. Gordon was 4-of-6 shooting and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (15-8, 8-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Moton shot 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line. Cameron Christon scored 12. Cameron Tucker led the Bulldogs (9-15, 5-6) with 17 points, five assists and three steals.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO