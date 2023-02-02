Tennessee promotes Alec Abeln as tight ends coach

announced the promotion of Alec Abeln on Thursday.

Abeln will serve as the Vols’ tight ends coach in 2023.

“Alec has played an integral role in our offensive staff room over the past two years, and we are excited to elevate him to tight ends coach,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said in a UT press release. “Alec played for me and has been a part of our staff at multiple programs. He is detail-oriented with a relentless work ethic. He has built great relationships among our players and staff. Alec is eager to get on the field, and I know we will continue to raise the standard of our tight end unit under his watch.”

Abeln played for Heupel at Missouri as an offensive lineman. Abeln launched his coaching career at UCF in 2019 as an offensive graduate assistant under Heupel.

He served as an offensive analyst from 2021-22 at Tennessee.