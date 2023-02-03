Read full article on original website
Watch Coldplay Perform "The Astronaut" and "Human Heart/Fix You" on 'SNL'
Coldplay appeared as the musical guest on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Pedro Pascal. The Chris Martin-led band began with an English-language performance of “The Astronaut,” which they co-wrote BTS‘ Jin, before playing a mix of Music of Spheres‘ “Human Heart” and X&Y‘s “Fix You.”
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
Offset Responds to Report He Fought Quavo at 2023 Grammy Awards
Offset is shooting down a report that he got into a physical altercation with Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), Offset hopped on Twitter to react to a report originally shared by TMZ stating he and Quavo threw hands at the award show due to a dispute over Offset's appearance in Quavo's Takeoff tribute performance. ’Set kept his response short and sweet.
Melissa Rivers Shares Her Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards
No need to call the Fashion Police because Melissa Rivers weighed in on the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. Music’s biggest night took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, and artists of every genre — from country to pop —...
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
JAY-Z on Why Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' Deserved Album of the Year at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards
JAY-Z is a firm believer in Beyoncé‘s RENAISSANCE being the worthy winner of Album of the Year at the 2023 GRAMMYs. In an interview with TIDAL’s Elliot Wilson, Hov touched on the impact of RENAISSANCE from a practical point of view, stating how inspirational his wife’s album has become in such a short span of time. “Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of the world moved. They play her whole album in the club. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that,” he said. “The whole entire joint — like, everything?! Every remix is amazing. Everyone’s inspired. It has inspired the world. Every remix is better than the other one.”
'Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey' Horror Film Receives Sequel
Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s terrifying take on Winnie The Pooh, entitled Blood and Honey, is receiving a sequel. The filmmaker confirmed the news on social media with a poster that reads Winnie The Pooh 2 and the tagline “Friends Will Gather… To Take Revenge,” but did not reveal any additional details like the plot or a release date. Meanwhile, the upcoming Blood and Honey will hit theaters this month and will see a feral Pooh and Piglet who were left behind in Hundred Acre Wood after Christopher Robin went to college. A visit to the once-lush forest of Hundred Acre Wood quickly turns deadly as the two characters exact their revenge.
Mr. Bailey’s Highly-Anticipated adidas Originals “OZMORPHIS” Sneaker Drops This Week
Having unveiled the conceptual “OZLUCENT” sneaker last year, Mr. Bailey and adidas Originals are now gearing up to drop the highly-anticipated second installment of the collection titled “OZMORPHIS.”. As with the “Ammonite Superstar” and “OZLUCENT,” this drop follows the underwater theme of its predecessors. Channeling the lifecycle...
'The Last of Us' Episode Five Receives Early Premiere Date
HBO has announced an early premiere date for episode five of its ongoing series, The Last of Us. The upcoming episode will premiere on HBO Max and HBO On Demand on Friday, February 10 at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST ahead of its HBO linear premiere on Sunday, February 12. The rest of the episodes will return to its normal Sunday premiere dates until its season finale on March 12.
Lil Yachty's 'Let's Start Here' Debuts at No. 9
Lil Yachty is opening this week’s Billboard 200 at No. 9 with Let’s Start Here. The experimental project debuts with 36,000 equivalent album units earned, including 31,500 in streaming equivalent album units (41.34 million on-demand official streams of the tracks), 4,500 in album sales and a negligible sum in track equivalent album units. Let’s Start Here gives Yachty his third top 10 entry on the Billboard 200.
Jordan Brand Debuts the Hex Mule SP
After revealing the Jordan Sophia Slide last summer, Jordan Brand is now officially stepping into the mule game with the Jordan Hex Mule SP in “Light Silver.”. Arriving first as a women’s-exclusive, the upcoming pairs feature a hexagonal base that wraps around the otherwise routinely-shaped slippers. Midsoles are slightly raised towards the center of the silhouette while the Jumpman logo and “23” branding are imprinted on the heels. Constructed out of a sugarcane-based foam, uppers feature a closed-toe design with two slits on the medial side for ventilation and textured interiors. Rounding out the look are squared, grooved bottoms.
