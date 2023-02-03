JAY-Z is a firm believer in Beyoncé‘s RENAISSANCE being the worthy winner of Album of the Year at the 2023 GRAMMYs. In an interview with TIDAL’s Elliot Wilson, Hov touched on the impact of RENAISSANCE from a practical point of view, stating how inspirational his wife’s album has become in such a short span of time. “Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of the world moved. They play her whole album in the club. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that,” he said. “The whole entire joint — like, everything?! Every remix is amazing. Everyone’s inspired. It has inspired the world. Every remix is better than the other one.”

6 HOURS AGO