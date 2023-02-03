ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ring Of Honor And AEW Talent Pulled From Beyond Wrestling Show

Ever since Tony Khan purchased ROH in a surprising move, there haven’t been any television tapings. Despite this, ROH hosted a couple of PPVs. Tony Khan recently admitted that he would start television tapings for ROH on February 24 and this decision has seemingly affected another Indie event. ROH...
WORCESTER, MA
Chelsea Green Wants To Speak To The NXT Manager About Referee

Chelsea Green wants to speak to the manager of referees in NXT. The Hot Mess lost her debut match on Monday Night RAW against Asuka. That led to Chelsea Green posting on Twitter that the official for her match, Adrian Butler is actually the head referee back in NXT. Moreover, this prompted Green to ask everyone to help her seek out the in charge of NXT to complain about the issue, which she believes was the reason for her loss.
Seth Rollins Makes It Clear He Doesn’t Want Logan Paul In WWE

After being eliminated from the 2023 Royal Rumble by the social media superstar, Seth Rollins has continued to make sure fans know he does not want Paul in WWE. While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins made his stance on Logan Paul very clear. In his statement, the decorated professional wrestler expressed his disapproval of the YouTuber’s involvement in sports entertainment.
Edge And Beth Phoenix Challenge Judgement Day At Elimination Chamber

Tonight on RAW, Edge and Beth Phoenix kicked off the show. They cut a promo in the ring, talking about their beef with the Judgement Day. This of course prompted Judgement Day to come out and Edge and Beth were ready to fight. But, Rhea Ripley isn’t here tonight because she’s out doing press. So, instead of tonight, Beth Challenged Finn Balor and Rhea to a match at Elimination Chamber against her and Edge. Finn accepted and Dominik accepted on behalf of his Mami. This prompted a brawl between Judgement Day, Edge and Beth which ended in the Street Profits making the save and Beth Phoenix hitting the Glam Slam on Dominik.
Lita Returns On RAW

Becky Lynch and Bayley fought in a Steel Cage Match to main event RAW. When the numbers game from Damage CTRL started to get a bit much for Becky, she had something up her sleeve. And that something was WWE legend, Lita! Lita returned and ran out, taking out IYO with a twist of fate, pushing Dakota into the steel steps and then slamming the cage door into the face of Bayley in order for Becky Lynch to get the advantage and pick up the win.
WWE Officially Hires New Producer

WWE have signed a new producer. Fightful Select reports that Jason Cade, who was brought in to help for the 2023 Royal Rumble match, is now officially with the company. He was responsible for producing a Main Event match this week between Indi Hartwell and Dana Brooke. Fightful Select reported...
NXT Sees Drop In Viewership This Week

The viewership numbers are in for this week’s edition of NXT. According to Wrestlenomics, NXT’s February 7th episode drew 562,000 viewers, with a .11 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The January 31st episode of WWE NXT brought an overnight average of 587,000 viewers, with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Internal Document Leaks Showing The Top 5 Heels And Faces On WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn has undoubtedly become one of the most beloved babyfaces this year, thanks to his incredible storyline with The Bloodline over the course of several months. On the other hand, Roman Reigns remains the top heel in the company as well. In fact, Bray Wyatt has also become one...
The Ass Boys Become The AEW Tag Team Champions On AEW Dynamite

In the main event of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed defended their AEW Tag Team Championships against Colten and Austin Gunn. They had a hard fought back and forth battle that saw The Gunn Club take out their dad, Billy Gunn, with a belt shot to the head and then cheat to get the win, hitting Bowens over the head with the title while the ref was down and Austin Gunn picked up the win. We have brand new AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Gunn Club!
Cody Rhodes Says The Rock Doesn’t Need To Return For WrestleMania 39

The Rock was supposed to compete at WrestleMania 39, but that is no longer happening as he simply does not have enough time to get ready for a match at the Show of Shows, disappointing fans. While speaking to Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail, Cody commented on the ongoing story...
Matches Announced For 2/10/23 AEW Rampage

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, the card for this Fridays AEW Rampage was announced featuring the likes of Jungle Boy, Ruby SoHo, Blackpool Combat Club and Mark Briscoe. You can see the full card below. AEW Rampage 2/10:. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler YUTA and Jon Moxley vs. Kip Sabian, Butcher and The...
Seth Rollins Discusses Becky Lynch And Ric Flair Making Up After Feud

Becky Lynch and Ric Flair recently made up after a very public feud over their shared “The Man” nickname. Rollins recently shed some more light on the subject, claiming that the beef was squashed between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
Jerry Lawler Will Make A Full Recovery After Suffering “Massive” Stroke

Jerry Lawler’s health challenges have been widely recognized by fans in recent times, including a life-threatening heart attack in 2012 during a Monday Night RAW broadcast, with Michael Cole stepping in to fill his role during his absence. As previously reported, the beloved pro wrestling legend was rushed to...
Trish Stratus Says Victoria Deserves Slot In The WWE Hall Of Fame

Trish Stratus advocates for Victoria to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame. Many female professional wrestlers have graced the WWE Hall Of Fame over the years. However, Victoria is yet to be graced with such an honor and this continues to baffle fans as well. While speaking with...
WWE Announces New Match For Monday’s RAW

Bronson Reed made his return to WWE television a while ago, as he immediately made an impact by interrupting The Miz and Dexter Lumis’ match on Monday Night RAW. The company has just announced that Bronson Reed will square off against Mustafa Ali on Monday’s WWE Raw. The two got into a confrontation on the February 6th episode of WWE Raw, setting up their match for next Monday.

