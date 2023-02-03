Tonight on RAW, Edge and Beth Phoenix kicked off the show. They cut a promo in the ring, talking about their beef with the Judgement Day. This of course prompted Judgement Day to come out and Edge and Beth were ready to fight. But, Rhea Ripley isn’t here tonight because she’s out doing press. So, instead of tonight, Beth Challenged Finn Balor and Rhea to a match at Elimination Chamber against her and Edge. Finn accepted and Dominik accepted on behalf of his Mami. This prompted a brawl between Judgement Day, Edge and Beth which ended in the Street Profits making the save and Beth Phoenix hitting the Glam Slam on Dominik.

2 DAYS AGO