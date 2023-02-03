ORLANDO - For championship contenders, typically what you see from them throughout an 82-game regular season are large stretches of excellence and small patches of struggle. Last season, for instance, the eventual-champion Golden State Warriors started extremely hot, winning 18 of their first 21 games. They had a rough stretch about three-quarters into the season when they lost 14 of 20. But they closed the regular season with a five-game winning streak before rolling through the Western Conference playoffs and outlasting the Boston Celtics in the Finals. Boston, meanwhile, emerged as the best defensive team in the league midway through the year after a relatively lackluster start.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO