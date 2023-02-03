ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA Players of the Week

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 16. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers. The All-Star guard led Portland to a 3-1 week with averages...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

2023 NBA trade deadline buzz: Feb. 7 edition

As we close in on the official trade deadline (Feb. 9, 3 p.m. ET), keep up with the latest rumblings around the NBA — and the latest deals that have been agreed to — as deadline day approaches. • NBA.com Trade Buzz: Feb. 6 | Feb. 7 |...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers at Heat

Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 PM ET at Miami-Dade Arena. If the first three games were any indication, the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat are set for another fierce matchup on Wednesday night in the Sunshine State. Indiana (25-30) enters their fourth and final game against the Heat (29-25) leading...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Ish Smith sees the good in an NBA career marked by 7 trades, 13 teams

The first week of February brings anxious times around the NBA. This queasy feeling infiltrates locker rooms, dominates conversations and takes up residence inside the heads of dozens of players on dozens of teams. They all have questions:. Where am I going?. That’s what the trade deadline does. It makes...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBA

Orlando Magic, To Put It Simply, Have Been A Much Better and Different Team Since Dec. 7

ORLANDO - For championship contenders, typically what you see from them throughout an 82-game regular season are large stretches of excellence and small patches of struggle. Last season, for instance, the eventual-champion Golden State Warriors started extremely hot, winning 18 of their first 21 games. They had a rough stretch about three-quarters into the season when they lost 14 of 20. But they closed the regular season with a five-game winning streak before rolling through the Western Conference playoffs and outlasting the Boston Celtics in the Finals. Boston, meanwhile, emerged as the best defensive team in the league midway through the year after a relatively lackluster start.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Jonas Valanciunas doubtful for Sunday home game vs. Kings

UPDATE: Brandon Ingram has been added to the injury report, listed as out due to left great toe soreness. New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas hoped to play in all 82 regular season games and has made it to early February with “perfect attendance,” but that goal is in jeopardy Sunday vs. Sacramento (6 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). On this afternoon’s injury report, New Orleans is listing Valanciunas as doubtful due to right quadriceps soreness. Four Pelicans players remain listed as out, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 7, 2023

It’s an early tip-off in the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., when New Orleans (28-27) hosts the Atlanta Hawks (27-27). Tickets are available here. There was positive news Monday on the health front. Read yesterday’s injury report for Pelicans-Hawks. Monday’s Pelicans Podcast focused on what...
ATLANTA, LA
NBA

Recap: Shorthanded Wizards fall to Cavaliers 114-91 Monday in DC

The Wizards hosted a talented Cavaliers team at Capital One Arena on Monday night. With Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma sidelined with injuries, the Wizards couldn't keep pace with the Cavs' dynamic offense. Final score: 114-91. The Cavs entered Monday night's contest as the best defensive team in the NBA,...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

“Jr. Wolves Dream Team” Signs 15 Players to Honorary Contracts

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL (Feb. 4, 2023) – The Minnesota Timberwolves, in partnership with UnitedHealthcare and Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, today announced the signing of 15 new honorary team members to their roster to create the 2022-23 “Jr. Wolves Dream Team.” Presented by UnitedHealthcare, the Jr. Wolves Dream Team is comprised of youth from the Twin Cities and surrounding area, ranging in age from nine to 14 years old and include Damari, Kai, Ayden, Samani, Ahmad, Elijah, Josiah, Xavier, Davin, Johnny, Joseph, Alex, LaZavier, Christian, and Devin.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

Magic’s Defense Comes Up Big Down the Stretch in Win Over Hornets

Paolo Banchero posted his eighth double-double of the year with 22 points and 10 rebounds to go along with five assists, Wendell Carter Jr. recorded his 13thdouble-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Markelle Fultz scored 16, as the Orlando Magic defeated the Charlotte Hornets 119-113 on Sunday afternoon to end their road trip 3-1.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Stephen Curry (leg) expected to miss multiple weeks

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has suffered ligament damage in his left leg and is expected to miss some time, the team announced today. Curry was diagnosed with partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligament and interosseous membrane in his left leg and also has a lower-leg contusion. His...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

White Continues Hot Stretch with Complete Effort in Detroit

Derrick White has done an excellent job all season of filling whatever role is needed of him in any given game. Over the past seven contests, Boston has leaned on him to help fill the void of an injured Marcus Smart, and White has stepped up with consistent and efficient scoring, timely playmaking, and tenacious defense.
BOSTON, MA

