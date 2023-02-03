Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA
Damian Lillard Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week For the Second Consecutive Week
PORTLAND, Ore. (Feb. 6, 2023) – Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 30 through Feb. 5, it was announced today by the NBA. This is the second consecutive Player of the Week honor for Lillard and his third this season.
NBA
Jazz owner aims to showcase Utah with NBA All-Star Game
“All the lights will be on us, but I think it is one more compelling event in a series we need to have, we should have, and we’re going to have,” Smith said Monday at a news conference. Hosting the 72nd NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 is...
NBA
Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA Players of the Week
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 16. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers. The All-Star guard led Portland to a 3-1 week with averages...
NBA
2023 NBA trade deadline buzz: Feb. 7 edition
As we close in on the official trade deadline (Feb. 9, 3 p.m. ET), keep up with the latest rumblings around the NBA — and the latest deals that have been agreed to — as deadline day approaches. • NBA.com Trade Buzz: Feb. 6 | Feb. 7 |...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Heat
Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 PM ET at Miami-Dade Arena. If the first three games were any indication, the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat are set for another fierce matchup on Wednesday night in the Sunshine State. Indiana (25-30) enters their fourth and final game against the Heat (29-25) leading...
NBA
Ish Smith sees the good in an NBA career marked by 7 trades, 13 teams
The first week of February brings anxious times around the NBA. This queasy feeling infiltrates locker rooms, dominates conversations and takes up residence inside the heads of dozens of players on dozens of teams. They all have questions:. Where am I going?. That’s what the trade deadline does. It makes...
NBA
GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Knicks Presented by Betway
Last Matchup: 3/6/22 | NYK 116- LAC 93 | Amir Coffey: 16 PTS - R.J. Barrett – 24 PTS. Since the beginning of the 2000 calendar year, the Clippers are 29-14 (.674) against the Knicks, their third-best record against any opponent in the span (30-12 vs. Hornets, 31-14 vs. Bulls). However, LA has lost in each of the last three matchups.
NBA
Orlando Magic, To Put It Simply, Have Been A Much Better and Different Team Since Dec. 7
ORLANDO - For championship contenders, typically what you see from them throughout an 82-game regular season are large stretches of excellence and small patches of struggle. Last season, for instance, the eventual-champion Golden State Warriors started extremely hot, winning 18 of their first 21 games. They had a rough stretch about three-quarters into the season when they lost 14 of 20. But they closed the regular season with a five-game winning streak before rolling through the Western Conference playoffs and outlasting the Boston Celtics in the Finals. Boston, meanwhile, emerged as the best defensive team in the league midway through the year after a relatively lackluster start.
NBA
Homestand Starts Tonight As The Trail Blazers Welcome The Bucks To Moda Center
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (26-27) vs MILWAUKEE BUCKS (36-17) Feb. 6, 2023 — Moda Center — 7:00 pm PST. Portland and Milwaukee will meet for the second and final time of the regular season on Feb. 6 in Milwaukee. LAST MATCHUP: The Trail Blazers fell to the Bucks by...
NBA
Jonas Valanciunas doubtful for Sunday home game vs. Kings
UPDATE: Brandon Ingram has been added to the injury report, listed as out due to left great toe soreness. New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas hoped to play in all 82 regular season games and has made it to early February with “perfect attendance,” but that goal is in jeopardy Sunday vs. Sacramento (6 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). On this afternoon’s injury report, New Orleans is listing Valanciunas as doubtful due to right quadriceps soreness. Four Pelicans players remain listed as out, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 7, 2023
It’s an early tip-off in the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., when New Orleans (28-27) hosts the Atlanta Hawks (27-27). Tickets are available here. There was positive news Monday on the health front. Read yesterday’s injury report for Pelicans-Hawks. Monday’s Pelicans Podcast focused on what...
NBA
Recap: Shorthanded Wizards fall to Cavaliers 114-91 Monday in DC
The Wizards hosted a talented Cavaliers team at Capital One Arena on Monday night. With Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma sidelined with injuries, the Wizards couldn't keep pace with the Cavs' dynamic offense. Final score: 114-91. The Cavs entered Monday night's contest as the best defensive team in the NBA,...
NBA
“Jr. Wolves Dream Team” Signs 15 Players to Honorary Contracts
MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL (Feb. 4, 2023) – The Minnesota Timberwolves, in partnership with UnitedHealthcare and Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, today announced the signing of 15 new honorary team members to their roster to create the 2022-23 “Jr. Wolves Dream Team.” Presented by UnitedHealthcare, the Jr. Wolves Dream Team is comprised of youth from the Twin Cities and surrounding area, ranging in age from nine to 14 years old and include Damari, Kai, Ayden, Samani, Ahmad, Elijah, Josiah, Xavier, Davin, Johnny, Joseph, Alex, LaZavier, Christian, and Devin.
NBA
Magic’s Defense Comes Up Big Down the Stretch in Win Over Hornets
Paolo Banchero posted his eighth double-double of the year with 22 points and 10 rebounds to go along with five assists, Wendell Carter Jr. recorded his 13thdouble-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Markelle Fultz scored 16, as the Orlando Magic defeated the Charlotte Hornets 119-113 on Sunday afternoon to end their road trip 3-1.
NBA
Stephen Curry (leg) expected to miss multiple weeks
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has suffered ligament damage in his left leg and is expected to miss some time, the team announced today. Curry was diagnosed with partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligament and interosseous membrane in his left leg and also has a lower-leg contusion. His...
NBA
White Continues Hot Stretch with Complete Effort in Detroit
Derrick White has done an excellent job all season of filling whatever role is needed of him in any given game. Over the past seven contests, Boston has leaned on him to help fill the void of an injured Marcus Smart, and White has stepped up with consistent and efficient scoring, timely playmaking, and tenacious defense.
NBA
NBA Board of Governors approves sale of Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury to ownership group led by Mat Ishbia
NEW YORK – The NBA Board of Governors has approved the sale of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury to an ownership group led by Mat Ishbia, Chairman, President and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage. The transaction is expected to close this week.
