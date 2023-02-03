COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cotie McMahon and Taylor Mikesell combined for 49 points on 17-of-28 shooting and No. 13 Ohio State rolled to a 93-63 victory over Minnesota. McMahon was 8 of 13 from the field and 9 of 9 from the foul line, converting three three-point plays for 25 points. Mikesell was 6 of 6 from the 3-point line and 9 of 15 overall for 24 points. Ohio State was 8 of 10 behind the arc with 23 assists on 35 baskets, 15 of 18 from the line and scored 27 points off 23 turnovers. It was an impressive performance for the Buckeyes heading into a game next Monday against No. 2 Indiana. Mara Braun scored 19 points for Minnesota.

