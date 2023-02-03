Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Patrick Kinahan: Pitt coach throws shade on new BYU quarterback's leadership skills
PROVO — Not only does BYU's presumptive starter at quarterback face skepticism about his ability, now his leadership skills have been called into question. Intended or not, Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi indirectly took a series of shots at Kedon Slovis during an interview on Sirius radio last week. Slovis played his first three years at USC and then started 11 games at Pittsburgh last season before transferring to BYU in December.
ksl.com
Tiger Woods wants to bring another golf course to the Wasatch Back
SALT LAKE CITY — The next phase of Tiger Woods' career will include a stop on the Wasatch Back. The 47-year-old all-time great and his golf course design firm TGR Designs announced Tuesday plans for an 18-hole championship course near Park City in partnership with Marcella Club in Wasatch County. The new course is in collaboration with a private master-planned community at Marcella Mountain and Jordanelle Ridge and Reef Capital Partners, whose portfolio includes Black Desert Resort in St. George, that Woods hopes will "create a world-class golf experience to pair with Marcella Club's vision for modern luxury living," he said in a tweet.
ksl.com
Plan seeks to keep homeless off Salt Lake streets during NBA All-Star Weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Homeless advocates in Salt Lake City say they have been offered money to temporarily house homeless people during the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. "They're trying to show the world, the NBA, everybody that Salt Lake City is this clean and pristine place that is vibrant — and any kind of homelessness situation will bring down that vibrance and will bring down the image that our mayor wants to portray to the world," said Carl Moore of Our Unsheltered Relatives.
ksl.com
Girard, Mintz help Syracuse beat Florida State 76-67
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Joe Girard III scored 26 points, Jesse Edwards had his 10th double-double of the season and Judah Mintz scored 14 of his 16 in the final 13 minutes and Syracuse beat Florida State 76-67. Edwards finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Mintz added five assists. Girard made 9 of 16 from the field and 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Chris Bell added 10 points for Syracuse. Mintz converted a three-point play, Bell followed with a 3-pointer and, after Chandler Jackson hit a jumper to give FSU a 56-55 lead with 9:24 to play, Mintz converted another traditional three-point play eight seconds later that sparked a 10-0 run and Syracuse led the rest of the way. Matthew Cleveland had 19 points and 12 rebounds for FSU.
ksl.com
What did Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm see on her Utah tour?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's energy portfolio includes the ground under your feet — geothermal — already contributing 6% of the state's energy mix with a University of Utah blueprint and an ambitious project in central Utah underway to make it commercially viable everywhere. U.S. Energy Secretary...
ksl.com
Utah state prison needs to fill 300 vacant staffing positions
SALT LAKE CITY — The prison operations director for the Utah State Correctional Facility says over 300 positions still need be filled for the prison to be fully staffed. On Tuesday, Dan Chesnut gave a brief update on what was happening at the state prison in Salt Lake City following three separate attacks on corrections officers in two weeks.
ksl.com
Steal. Sell. Repeat. Wave of construction thefts leaves Utah buyers stuck paying the price
SALT LAKE CITY – They thought it was a steal. Turns out, several families got scammed. While Derek Clark Johanson, 43, of Salt Lake City, now faces multiple felony charges accusing him of selling stolen construction equipment to unwitting Utahns, his alleged victims argue he's been given too many chances by the judicial system.
ksl.com
Utah lawmakers look at ways to help corrections officers following 3 attacks in 2 weeks
SALT LAKE CITY — The assaults of three Department of Corrections officers over the past two weeks at the new Utah State Prison has caught the attention of lawmakers. Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said the assaults have been "concerning, I think, to all of us." "We're trying to...
ksl.com
Driver may have suffered medical episode before fatal Wasatch County crash, UHP says
HEBER CITY — Authorities say the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck may have had a medical episode leading up to a fatal four-vehicle crash at an intersection in Wasatch County on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of U.S....
ksl.com
Postal Service offers up to $50K reward after employee is robbed in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Postal Service inspectors are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person who robbed a postal service employee Tuesday morning. The incident happened outside of a post office at 30 W. 900 South...
ksl.com
2 arrested in road rage investigation in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men were arrested early Monday in connection with a suspected road rage incident in Salt Lake City. Just after 3 a.m., a man called 911 to report that another car was following him near 800 W. North Temple. While police were en route, dispatchers were told that a passenger in the back seat had now pointed a gun at the victim, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.
ksl.com
After all these years, the Bread Lady, and her porch, still going strong
SALT LAKE CITY — The guardian angel of 600 North is still at it. A hip replacement for the former airline baggage handler couldn't stop her, neither could wrist surgery, nor shoulder surgery. Passing 65 last year sure didn't slow her down. Shauna Devenport is still putting food on...
ksl.com
38-year-old man rescued from excavation trench in Payson
PAYSON — The Payson Fire Department helped rescue a 38-year-old man who fell into a trench on Wednesday afternoon. Payson Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post that crews were dispatched at 2:22 p.m. to the confined space rescue near 1400 South and 300 West after the man, who was working at the site, became trapped in the excavation trench.
ksl.com
4 teens looking for rival gang members charged in connection with triple killing at party
WEST JORDAN — Four teen boys have been charged in connection with a gang-related shooting at a house party in West Jordan last year that left three people dead. Steven Donovan Carmona, 17, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with three counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; discharging a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony; and seven counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
ksl.com
Man's arm partially amputated in Weber County farming accident
HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — A man's arm was partially amputated in a crop-harvesting accident Tuesday afternoon. Around 4:43 p.m. a male in his 20s was working on harvesting crops for a company that is leasing former Trappist monastery land near Huntsville in the Ogden Valley for growing crops, Weber fire officials said.
ksl.com
Massive $59M Sugar House fire caused by heaters or electrical issue, report says
SALT LAKE CITY — The cause of a massive fire at an apartment complex under construction in Sugar House last fall, which prompted hundreds of tenants to be evacuated from an adjacent complex for days and some businesses to close for two weeks, is officially considered to be "undetermined."
ksl.com
Man arrested after injuring three people in Ogden shooting, police say
OGDEN — A man has been arrested after police say he fired four shots at another vehicle, injuring three people. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was arrested Jan. 26 on suspicion of four counts of discharging a firearm, first-degree felonies. Police responded about 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 22 to...
