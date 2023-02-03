TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Joe Girard III scored 26 points, Jesse Edwards had his 10th double-double of the season and Judah Mintz scored 14 of his 16 in the final 13 minutes and Syracuse beat Florida State 76-67. Edwards finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Mintz added five assists. Girard made 9 of 16 from the field and 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Chris Bell added 10 points for Syracuse. Mintz converted a three-point play, Bell followed with a 3-pointer and, after Chandler Jackson hit a jumper to give FSU a 56-55 lead with 9:24 to play, Mintz converted another traditional three-point play eight seconds later that sparked a 10-0 run and Syracuse led the rest of the way. Matthew Cleveland had 19 points and 12 rebounds for FSU.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO