Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

Patrick Kinahan: Pitt coach throws shade on new BYU quarterback's leadership skills

PROVO — Not only does BYU's presumptive starter at quarterback face skepticism about his ability, now his leadership skills have been called into question. Intended or not, Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi indirectly took a series of shots at Kedon Slovis during an interview on Sirius radio last week. Slovis played his first three years at USC and then started 11 games at Pittsburgh last season before transferring to BYU in December.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Tiger Woods wants to bring another golf course to the Wasatch Back

SALT LAKE CITY — The next phase of Tiger Woods' career will include a stop on the Wasatch Back. The 47-year-old all-time great and his golf course design firm TGR Designs announced Tuesday plans for an 18-hole championship course near Park City in partnership with Marcella Club in Wasatch County. The new course is in collaboration with a private master-planned community at Marcella Mountain and Jordanelle Ridge and Reef Capital Partners, whose portfolio includes Black Desert Resort in St. George, that Woods hopes will "create a world-class golf experience to pair with Marcella Club's vision for modern luxury living," he said in a tweet.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Plan seeks to keep homeless off Salt Lake streets during NBA All-Star Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Homeless advocates in Salt Lake City say they have been offered money to temporarily house homeless people during the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. "They're trying to show the world, the NBA, everybody that Salt Lake City is this clean and pristine place that is vibrant — and any kind of homelessness situation will bring down that vibrance and will bring down the image that our mayor wants to portray to the world," said Carl Moore of Our Unsheltered Relatives.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Girard, Mintz help Syracuse beat Florida State 76-67

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Joe Girard III scored 26 points, Jesse Edwards had his 10th double-double of the season and Judah Mintz scored 14 of his 16 in the final 13 minutes and Syracuse beat Florida State 76-67. Edwards finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Mintz added five assists. Girard made 9 of 16 from the field and 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Chris Bell added 10 points for Syracuse. Mintz converted a three-point play, Bell followed with a 3-pointer and, after Chandler Jackson hit a jumper to give FSU a 56-55 lead with 9:24 to play, Mintz converted another traditional three-point play eight seconds later that sparked a 10-0 run and Syracuse led the rest of the way. Matthew Cleveland had 19 points and 12 rebounds for FSU.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ksl.com

What did Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm see on her Utah tour?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's energy portfolio includes the ground under your feet — geothermal — already contributing 6% of the state's energy mix with a University of Utah blueprint and an ambitious project in central Utah underway to make it commercially viable everywhere. U.S. Energy Secretary...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah state prison needs to fill 300 vacant staffing positions

SALT LAKE CITY — The prison operations director for the Utah State Correctional Facility says over 300 positions still need be filled for the prison to be fully staffed. On Tuesday, Dan Chesnut gave a brief update on what was happening at the state prison in Salt Lake City following three separate attacks on corrections officers in two weeks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

2 arrested in road rage investigation in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men were arrested early Monday in connection with a suspected road rage incident in Salt Lake City. Just after 3 a.m., a man called 911 to report that another car was following him near 800 W. North Temple. While police were en route, dispatchers were told that a passenger in the back seat had now pointed a gun at the victim, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

38-year-old man rescued from excavation trench in Payson

PAYSON — The Payson Fire Department helped rescue a 38-year-old man who fell into a trench on Wednesday afternoon. Payson Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post that crews were dispatched at 2:22 p.m. to the confined space rescue near 1400 South and 300 West after the man, who was working at the site, became trapped in the excavation trench.
PAYSON, UT
ksl.com

4 teens looking for rival gang members charged in connection with triple killing at party

WEST JORDAN — Four teen boys have been charged in connection with a gang-related shooting at a house party in West Jordan last year that left three people dead. Steven Donovan Carmona, 17, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with three counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; discharging a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony; and seven counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Man's arm partially amputated in Weber County farming accident

HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — A man's arm was partially amputated in a crop-harvesting accident Tuesday afternoon. Around 4:43 p.m. a male in his 20s was working on harvesting crops for a company that is leasing former Trappist monastery land near Huntsville in the Ogden Valley for growing crops, Weber fire officials said.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Man arrested after injuring three people in Ogden shooting, police say

OGDEN — A man has been arrested after police say he fired four shots at another vehicle, injuring three people. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was arrested Jan. 26 on suspicion of four counts of discharging a firearm, first-degree felonies. Police responded about 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 22 to...
OGDEN, UT

