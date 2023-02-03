Chelsea Green wants to speak to the manager of referees in NXT. The Hot Mess lost her debut match on Monday Night RAW against Asuka. That led to Chelsea Green posting on Twitter that the official for her match, Adrian Butler is actually the head referee back in NXT. Moreover, this prompted Green to ask everyone to help her seek out the in charge of NXT to complain about the issue, which she believes was the reason for her loss.

