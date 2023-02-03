Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 spring music festivals for every music fan near JacksonvilleDebra FineJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park approves a plan to open Bradley Park to the publicJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Driver in Clay County Jail after attempting to run victim off roadway, deputies sayZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park approves use of golf carts on some city streetsJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locationsKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
Comments / 0