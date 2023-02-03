ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Naomi Changes Her Instagram Bio To “Just Trinity”

Goodbye Naomi, hello Trinity. Naomi walked out of WWE back in May of last year and since then, we have not seen her in any wrestling related realm. Many fans predicted she would show up to the Royal Rumble for a surprise return to WWE, but it didn’t happen. Now, the former Naomi took to instagram and changed her bio to say ”JUST TRINITY”, seemingly hinting that she is done with the “Naomi” name and possibly done with WWE altogether. This caused a mixed reaction from fans in the replies of WrestlingNewsCo who pointed it out.
Ring Of Honor And AEW Talent Pulled From Beyond Wrestling Show

Ever since Tony Khan purchased ROH in a surprising move, there haven’t been any television tapings. Despite this, ROH hosted a couple of PPVs. Tony Khan recently admitted that he would start television tapings for ROH on February 24 and this decision has seemingly affected another Indie event. ROH...
WORCESTER, MA
Chelsea Green Wants To Speak To The NXT Manager About Referee

Chelsea Green wants to speak to the manager of referees in NXT. The Hot Mess lost her debut match on Monday Night RAW against Asuka. That led to Chelsea Green posting on Twitter that the official for her match, Adrian Butler is actually the head referee back in NXT. Moreover, this prompted Green to ask everyone to help her seek out the in charge of NXT to complain about the issue, which she believes was the reason for her loss.
Lita Returns On RAW

Becky Lynch and Bayley fought in a Steel Cage Match to main event RAW. When the numbers game from Damage CTRL started to get a bit much for Becky, she had something up her sleeve. And that something was WWE legend, Lita! Lita returned and ran out, taking out IYO with a twist of fate, pushing Dakota into the steel steps and then slamming the cage door into the face of Bayley in order for Becky Lynch to get the advantage and pick up the win.
RevPro: Live In London 70 Results – 2/5/23

Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live In London 70 on February 5th from 229 The Venue in London, England. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. RevPro Live In London 70 Results (2/5) – RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Robbie X (c) def. Kid Lykos. – Dan Moloney def. Chris...
WWE Officially Hires New Producer

WWE have signed a new producer. Fightful Select reports that Jason Cade, who was brought in to help for the 2023 Royal Rumble match, is now officially with the company. He was responsible for producing a Main Event match this week between Indi Hartwell and Dana Brooke. Fightful Select reported...
Monday Night RAW Sees Slight Rise In Viewership This Week

The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. According to Wrestlenomics, the February 6th episode of WWE RAW brought in an overnight average of 2.114 million viewers, with a .55 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 30th episode of WWE RAW brought an average of 2.1 million viewers, with a .64 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Internal Document Leaks Showing The Top 5 Heels And Faces On WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn has undoubtedly become one of the most beloved babyfaces this year, thanks to his incredible storyline with The Bloodline over the course of several months. On the other hand, Roman Reigns remains the top heel in the company as well. In fact, Bray Wyatt has also become one...
Seth Rollins Discusses Becky Lynch And Ric Flair Making Up After Feud

Becky Lynch and Ric Flair recently made up after a very public feud over their shared “The Man” nickname. Rollins recently shed some more light on the subject, claiming that the beef was squashed between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
Cody Rhodes Says The Rock Doesn’t Need To Return For WrestleMania 39

The Rock was supposed to compete at WrestleMania 39, but that is no longer happening as he simply does not have enough time to get ready for a match at the Show of Shows, disappointing fans. While speaking to Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail, Cody commented on the ongoing story...
NXT Sees Drop In Viewership This Week

The viewership numbers are in for this week’s edition of NXT. According to Wrestlenomics, NXT’s February 7th episode drew 562,000 viewers, with a .11 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The January 31st episode of WWE NXT brought an overnight average of 587,000 viewers, with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Matches Announced For 2/10/23 AEW Rampage

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, the card for this Fridays AEW Rampage was announced featuring the likes of Jungle Boy, Ruby SoHo, Blackpool Combat Club and Mark Briscoe. You can see the full card below. AEW Rampage 2/10:. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler YUTA and Jon Moxley vs. Kip Sabian, Butcher and The...
Trish Stratus Says Victoria Deserves Slot In The WWE Hall Of Fame

Trish Stratus advocates for Victoria to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame. Many female professional wrestlers have graced the WWE Hall Of Fame over the years. However, Victoria is yet to be graced with such an honor and this continues to baffle fans as well. While speaking with...

