I’ve stopped saying I ‘have autism’ – for me, being autistic is brilliant, not a burden
I don’t see being autistic as “having” a disorder. Instead, I look at it as a very positive thing. From a young age, it has helped me direct a laser-like focus on achieving my goals. My obsessive mindset and lack of real motivation to socialise accelerated my career in a way that would not have been possible if I had other interests. Achieving my ambitions would have been so much harder if I had not been autistic.
Woman reacts to employer who says she must pay $47,000 if she wants to quit her job
A woman went viral on TikTok after she filmed her reaction to a strict clause in her labor contract. The video by Madi McKenzie (@madi__mckenzie) highlights a new corporate trend hires face. Since the Great Resignation, firms have used bonuses, relocation packages, and training to attract workers.
Worker Fired Just 2 Hours Into First Day on the Job, Internet Says It’s Their Own Fault
A Redditor headed over to the site's AntiWork sub, a place where users on the platform go to share their employment gripes with bosses, workplace policies, low pay, and unrealistic expectations. Usually, it's a place where folks gather and discuss how badly they're getting screwed over by labor. Often many...
63-year-old programmer 'learns his value' after company he worked at for 30 years 'unretires' him
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 2, 2022. It has since been updated. Employees often put up with a lot of exploitation and emotional abuse from their companies for fear of compromising their financial security and thereby disturbing other aspects of their lives. Well aware of the power they wield far too many employers underpay and undervalue their staff while ignoring that investing in the retention of skilled and reliable employees is one of the best business moves they could make. Fortunately, there's a lot more awareness about toxic professional practice and people are slowly learning to recognize their worth and demand fair compensation.
'Outright Bigotry': Over 10,000 Disabled, Sick, Poor, Mentally Ill People Euthanized Under New Laws, 30% Rise from 2020
Euthanasia is now a leading cause of death in the country. Euthanasia, where doctors administer drugs to end a patient's life, is legal in several countries, including Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Spain, as well as some states in Australia.
A woman is ordered to repay $2,000 after her employer used software to track her time
The remote employee had charged her company for 50 hours that were not associated with her job, a Canadian court found. The company used time-tracking software installed on her laptop.
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
Son begs adoptive parents for money after not speaking to them for nine years
As of 2020, there were approximately 407,000 children in the United States foster care system. Unfortunately, only around 80,000 children are adopted from the foster care system each year.
Patients taking antidepressants can become less sensitive to rewards – research
Commonly-prescribed antidepressants can make patients become less sensitive to rewards – affecting a key behavioural learning process that can lead to emotional dullness, according to scientists.Researchers have found that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can affect reinforcement learning, which allows people to learn from their actions and their environment.These drugs work by targeting the body’s “feel-good” chemical known as serotonin, which carries messages between nerve cells in the brain.A widely-reported SSRI side effects is “blunting”, where patients say they feel emotionally dull and are not able to respond with the same level of enjoyment that they normally would.The experts...
My classrooms are cold and our teachers keep leaving – as a pupil, I’m supporting the teachers’ strike
I think a lot of people think my generation don’t care about politics or aren’t interested. They underestimate how perceptive we are. We’re part of the world too. We sit in classrooms. We know that schools don’t have proper funding and that our teachers aren’t properly paid for the hard work they do.
Man sues woman for ‘emotional trauma’ for refusing to be his girlfriend
A man who was romantically rejected by a woman because she saw him as a friend has sued her for causing “emotional trauma”, prompting the woman to file a countersuit.The two Singapore residents, who knew each other since 2016, are seeking damages worth millions of pounds after filing lawsuits against each other.K Kawshigan, a director at drone company D1 Racing, launched two lawsuits against Nora Tan Shu Mei, reported CNA News.He alleged Ms Tan’s actions caused damage to his “stellar reputation”, gave him “trauma, depression” and had him lose at least five business partnerships.Ms Tan filed a countersuit, seeking...
Survivors of childhood trauma often grow up believing they are unworthy
Well-spoken and seemingly confident, Jane* came to therapy as a single, 55-year-old woman after a string of “toxic” relationships. In our first session, she wondered why she was attracting men who were unavailable emotionally, and why she felt resentful after spending a few months in a relationship with these men.
‘My cartridge-a-day vaping habit left me on life support’
A woman has told how she is ‘happy to be alive’ after her vaping addiction left her on life support with a life-threatening lung condition.Amanda Stelzer, 34, started vaping seven years ago when her friends all started doing it and the flavours gave her a “buzz”.For seven years, Amanda was getting through two four-packs of liquid cartridges every week or the equivalent of more than one cartridge a day. Eventually, she ended up in hospital.She visited an urgent care centre in October 2019 as she was struggling to breathe, had severe lower back pain and felt like her heart...
Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression
BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
What Are the Signs of ADHD in Adults?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects millions of adults worldwide. Although it is most commonly diagnosed in childhood, ADHD can persist into adulthood and impact an individual’s daily life. Here are some of the common signs of ADHD in adults:. Inattention. Adults with ADHD...
Pregnant women to get more protection against being made redundant
Pregnant women will get more protection against being made redundant under new rules set to become law later this year. Currently, workers have limited protection against being dismissed when they are on maternity leave. Under the new law, this protection will begin from the moment a woman tells her boss...
Voices: Parents of SEND children like me are not ‘entitled’
As a parent in the SEND (special educational needs and disability) world, I find that I constantly have that famous tagline from Jaws 2 on my mind: “Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water…”There you are enjoying a gentle swim, when suddenly you’re confronted by a great white shark. Except that, in the case of the Department for Education’s Tony McArdle, it might just be something even bigger. Perhaps a more apt comparison would be the 2018 monster movie The Meg, where Jason Statham and friends battle a Megalodon that has been resurrected...
NHS faces ‘alarming’ exodus of doctors and dentists, health chiefs warn
Exclusive: Report suggests four in 10 doctors and dental professionals may quit health service by 2028
Voices: ‘Full of vexation come I, with complaint’: How to get the NHS treatment you deserve
When I was younger, there was a bit of a fuss about a book called “The Complete Revenge Kit”. Some people actually took to using it to send letters to their friends from, say, council officials warning that mines were being built under their homes and such like. It was featured in a TV news magazine show.I feel that today’s public service users, and it applies to some privately provided essentails too (energy, banking, water) could do with an update. It would be called “The Complete Irritant Kit”.You see, it is actually possible to secure NHS treatment, rouse your...
Parents ‘horrified’ by response to petition after suicide of Bristol student
Government declines to act on call for legal duty of care for all students after death of Natasha Abrahart in 2018
