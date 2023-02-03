Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in KansasTravel MavenWichita, KS
10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyWichita, KS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Related
Kansas man accused in girlfriend's abduction
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an abduction have made an arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 1200 block of E. Mt. Vernon in Wichita for a disturbance, abduction call, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. A witnesses reported seeing two men arguing with a woman and forcibly...
Kan. felon charged with murder for chase, crash that killed woman
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas felon accused in a high speed chase and crash that killed a woman passenger made a court appearance in the case Feb. 2. Harry Rediker, 22 of Wichita, was charged with 2nd degree murder, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, and drive while suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District attorney's office.
SUV struck Kan. deputy's patrol vehicle on a traffic stop
COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities took three suspects into custody after a car struck a deputy's vehicle who was involved in an earlier traffic stop. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, Corporal Roger Wilt with the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office was on a traffic stop in the 26,000 block of 85th Road, according to Sheriff Dave Faletti.
Kan. deputies found pedestrian in critical condition on rural road
COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash. Just after 8p.m. Feb. 5, Cowley County Emergency Communications dispatched Arkansas City Fire/EMS to a critically injured pedestrian found laying in a ditch in the 31,000 block of 61st Road, according to Cowley County Sheriff Dave Faletti.
Kansas teen dies two days after pickup, semi crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas teen injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Feb. 2 in Sedgwick County has died. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Silverado driven by 16-year-old Wyatt Owen Sobba of Mount Hope was northbound on 267th Street West at U.S. 54. The pickup and...
Kan. felon charged after found with 13-year-old at motel
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man with a history of crime is facing child sex crime charges. On Jan. 27, Lorenzo Gary, 37 of Wichita, was charged with 2 counts of rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, contributing to a child’s misconduct or deprivation, and incest, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Kansas felon who escaped from Dec. arrest found dead
An escapee from Saline County was found dead after law enforcement personnel in Rice County attempted to arrest him Sunday morning, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. Just after 11:50 p.m. Dec. 28, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed...
Kan. suspect wearing red shoes, pants stole deposit bag of cash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help to identify a suspect. Just after 9:a.m. on January 19, police responded to a robbery call at a gas station in the 2000 block of S. Oliver in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. An employee of a gas station was walking to her vehicle with a bank deposit bag full of cash when an unknown suspect ran by and took it from her.
KBI: Silver Alert canceled; missing Kansas man found safe
-------- BARTON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities on Sunday issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man, according to a media release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigaton. The whereabouts of Paul Zamarripa, 80, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. He was...
Kan. judge offers legislators package of bills to stem domestic violence
TOPEKA — District Judge Phil Journey knows the grim statistics on domestic violence and regularly comes face-to-face with perpetrators and victims of violence in the home. His vantage point from a courthouse in Sedgwick County — epicenter of the state’s domestic violence caseload — led to development of a package of reform bills he wants the 2023 Kansas Legislature to consider. Improving the state’s response to 22,500 reported incidents of domestic violence annually, he said, could put downward pressure on 3,000 aggravated assaults, 900 kidnappings and the rapes, strangulations and homicides tied to those incidents.
Junction City's Jones signs to play with Southwestern
WINFIELD — A week after National Signing Day on Feb. 1, the Southwestern College football team has released the full list of recruits that will be joining the squad in the fall of 2023. A total of 58 new student-athletes have been brought in for the 2023 class, including 28 on offense, 24 on defense, five athletes and a specialist.
Kan. educators: Attacking teachers a GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0