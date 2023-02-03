ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

msn.com

Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges.  According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
BBC

China spy balloon: US Navy releases photos of debris

The US Navy has released photos of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot out of the sky on Saturday. The US Fleet Forces Command posted several photos on its Facebook page showing large debris of the balloon being hauled into a boat. The post said the sailors retrieving...
BBC

This is what Americans thought of the State of the Union

President Biden delivered his 2023 State of the Union address on Tuesday - the annual speech in which the US president sets out his agenda and tries to sell his accomplishments to the public. So what did Americans make of it?. Viewers around the country, with a range of political...
BBC

Notorious Russian nationalist Igor Mangushev shot dead in Ukraine

Notorious Russian army captain and mercenary Igor Mangushev has died in hospital, days after he was shot in the head at close range in occupied Ukraine, his friends have said. Mangushev's wife Tatyana described his killing as an execution. He commanded an anti-drone unit in occupied Luhansk, but had also...
BBC

Volodymyr Zelensky makes history with speech to UK Parliament

Wednesday lunchtime normally sees British MPs shouting at each other across the Commons chamber, at Prime Minister's Questions. But normal hostilities were suspended this week for the surprise visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and what turned out to be a remarkable Parliamentary occasion. After a sober and subdued PMQs,...
BBC

Nigeria election 2023 in Katsina: 'You let kidnappers take me, now you want my vote'

Many Nigerians live in constant fear of being kidnapped and held for ransom by armed gangs, especially in the north-west of the country, where thousands of people have had to flee their homes. The insecurity means many in the region, which has the country's largest number of registered voters, may not take part in the 25 February elections.
BBC

Ramcharitmanas: The Hindu epic poem causing a political storm in India

A 16th-Century epic poem based on the life of popular Hindu god Ram is at the centre of a huge political row in India. Ramcharitmanas is counted by many scholars to be among the world's greatest literary creations. Celebrated author Pavan Varma calls it "a deeply philosophical work" which "is akin to the Bible for many Hindus".
BBC

Ukraine war: Borrowed time for Bakhmut as Russians close in

The soil of Bakhmut is dusted with snow and soaked with blood. This small city in Eastern Ukraine is at the centre of an epic battle. For more than six months Russian forces have tried to claim it. Ukrainian troops have resisted, giving rise to the popular slogan here "Bakhmut holds."
BBC

US sources insist Chinese balloon was military

US intelligence sources have insisted the balloon shot down on Saturday was used by the Chinese military for spying. Unnamed officials told the Washington Post they believed such balloons were used to collect intelligence on strategically relevant territories. They include Japan, India, Taiwan and the Philippines. Chinese officials have already...
MONTANA STATE

