Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
msn.com
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Russia Pulls Troops From Front Lines After Soldiers Beaten by Own Allies
The beat-up soldiers are from a region in Siberia and reportedly received no front line combat training for months.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
BBC
China spy balloon: US Navy releases photos of debris
The US Navy has released photos of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot out of the sky on Saturday. The US Fleet Forces Command posted several photos on its Facebook page showing large debris of the balloon being hauled into a boat. The post said the sailors retrieving...
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
BBC
This is what Americans thought of the State of the Union
President Biden delivered his 2023 State of the Union address on Tuesday - the annual speech in which the US president sets out his agenda and tries to sell his accomplishments to the public. So what did Americans make of it?. Viewers around the country, with a range of political...
BBC
Notorious Russian nationalist Igor Mangushev shot dead in Ukraine
Notorious Russian army captain and mercenary Igor Mangushev has died in hospital, days after he was shot in the head at close range in occupied Ukraine, his friends have said. Mangushev's wife Tatyana described his killing as an execution. He commanded an anti-drone unit in occupied Luhansk, but had also...
BBC
Volodymyr Zelensky makes history with speech to UK Parliament
Wednesday lunchtime normally sees British MPs shouting at each other across the Commons chamber, at Prime Minister's Questions. But normal hostilities were suspended this week for the surprise visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and what turned out to be a remarkable Parliamentary occasion. After a sober and subdued PMQs,...
BBC
Nigeria election 2023 in Katsina: 'You let kidnappers take me, now you want my vote'
Many Nigerians live in constant fear of being kidnapped and held for ransom by armed gangs, especially in the north-west of the country, where thousands of people have had to flee their homes. The insecurity means many in the region, which has the country's largest number of registered voters, may not take part in the 25 February elections.
BBC
Ramcharitmanas: The Hindu epic poem causing a political storm in India
A 16th-Century epic poem based on the life of popular Hindu god Ram is at the centre of a huge political row in India. Ramcharitmanas is counted by many scholars to be among the world's greatest literary creations. Celebrated author Pavan Varma calls it "a deeply philosophical work" which "is akin to the Bible for many Hindus".
BBC
Ukraine war: Borrowed time for Bakhmut as Russians close in
The soil of Bakhmut is dusted with snow and soaked with blood. This small city in Eastern Ukraine is at the centre of an epic battle. For more than six months Russian forces have tried to claim it. Ukrainian troops have resisted, giving rise to the popular slogan here "Bakhmut holds."
BBC
US sources insist Chinese balloon was military
US intelligence sources have insisted the balloon shot down on Saturday was used by the Chinese military for spying. Unnamed officials told the Washington Post they believed such balloons were used to collect intelligence on strategically relevant territories. They include Japan, India, Taiwan and the Philippines. Chinese officials have already...
