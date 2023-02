It didn't come easily for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks have their first road win of the season. The Hogs pulled out a 65-63 win at South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia. A 13-point second-half lead evaporated as the Gamecocks took a late lead one-point lead. Anthony Black's basket with 1:21 left put Arkansas up for good, with South Carolina's Josh Gray missing a three-point attempt at the buzzer.

