ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

McCarthy notches win with hard-fought vote to oust Omar

By Mike Lillis
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y52TW_0katTtGu00

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) chalked up a big victory on Thursday when Republicans rallied to expel Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from her seat on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Omar, a frequent critic of Israel and its human rights record, has been a target of Republicans since her arrival on Capitol Hill in 2019, and McCarthy has vowed for years to remove her from the Foreign Affairs panel if Republicans flipped control of the House.

Following through was tougher than he initially thought.

With Republicans controlling just a slim majority in the lower chamber — and a handful of GOP lawmakers balking at the notion that one party would control the other’s committee posts — party leaders had delayed the vote indefinitely. As recently as Wednesday, the resolution appeared to be dead in the water.

Undeterred, McCarthy spoke with each of the holdouts one-by-one — some by phone, some in person in his office — in a methodical effort to alleviate their concerns and flip their votes.

When the bill hit the floor Thursday afternoon, the results of his lobbying became clear: Every GOP lawmaker supported the measure, except for Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio), who voted present.

The expulsion prompted accusations from Democrats that Omar, one of just three Muslims in Congress, was targeted as “political revenge” for the two Republicans — Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Paul Gosar (Ariz.) — who were booted from their committees in the last Congress. Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) said the move was “blatantly Islamophobic.”

For McCarthy, however, it marked a major triumph, demonstrating that he can unite a restive and discordant conference behind controversial proposals even after he was bruised, just weeks ago, by the humiliating balloting process that nearly denied him the Speaker’s gavel.

But he is sure to face much tougher legislative fights in the months ahead, including a high-stakes battle with President Biden over raising the debt ceiling and preventing a government default.

After Thursday’s expulsion vote, McCarthy did not dwell on the process that led to it, but amplified his argument that Omar’s past comments — some of which were deemed antisemitic by members of both parties — made her a national security risk on a committee with jurisdiction over U.S. foreign policy.

“It puts America in jeopardy, and I’m not going to do that under my watch,” McCarthy told reporters in the Capitol.

The win lends McCarthy and Republicans some momentum after a rocky start to the year. After predicting a huge red wave heading into November’s midterms, only to eke out a tiny majority, they then stumbled through a marathon, five-day Speaker’s vote — the longest since before the Civil War — that exposed deep divisions between the various factions of the conference.

Since then, Republicans have struggled to move some of their most prominent agenda items to the floor, including a proposal designed to curb migration at the southern border, which they hoped would be among their first victories under their new majority. Instead, internal disagreements between two Texas Republicans — Reps. Chip Roy and Tony Gonzales — have left the bill languishing in committee.

“When we deal with immigration, a lot of members have a lot of different positions. Both of those members from Texas have a lot to say,” McCarthy acknowledged Thursday. “I know members are working together to try to find a place to get there.”

Amid the difficult month, securing Omar’s expulsion from Foreign Affairs was a bright spot for McCarthy and the GOP. But it didn’t come easily.

When GOP leaders first made moves to bring the resolution to the floor in late January, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) announced her opposition in no uncertain terms, while Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) — who had declared her clear objections in December — also expressed misgivings.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) added to McCarthy’s headaches on Friday, when he announced that he would also vote to keep Omar on the committee.

The message from the three dissenters was virtually identical: They had all opposed the Democrats’ effort to boot Greene and Gosar from their committees, and they would extend their principled objection to the Omar vote.

“Two wrongs do not make a right,” Spartz said last week.

McCarthy got to work, signaling he was ready to “add due process language” to the resolution, according to Spartz. It was enough to flip the vote of the Indiana holdout, and she announced her support for the resolution on Tuesday.

McCarthy then spoke with Buck by phone on Wednesday morning, when the Speaker promised the Colorado Republican that he’d work to reform the process governing committee dismissals, according to Buck. He, too, flipped to yes.

Mace huddled with McCarthy in the Speaker’s office on Thursday morning and emerged with the same message: McCarthy had vowed a “commitment,” she said, to reforms that would ensure members would be referred to the House Ethics Committee before there are any floor votes to strip them of their committee seats. She, too, was on board.

The vote Thursday was 218 to 211, along strict party lines, with one lawmaker, Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio), voting “present.”

Afterwards, McCarthy announced, in vague terms , that he was ready to reform the process, saying he’ll form a bipartisan group to “clarify the rules” surrounding committee evictions, for this Congress and those to follow.

“I don’t know the definition exactly what all that’s going to mean,” he said. “I think that should be clear.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Trump tears into Biden in pre-taped State of the Union response

Former President Trump, the leading GOP contender to take on President Biden in next year’s presidential election, issued a “real state of the union” Tuesday as a pre-taped response to Biden’s address.   In a fiery two-minute speech, Trump described the U.S. as a country under siege by immigrants at the southern border, marred by […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WKRG News 5

Former Birmingham detective sentenced to life in prison after killing woman in ‘love triangle gone bad’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly three years after a “love triangle gone bad” resulted in the death of a woman, a former detective with the Birmingham Police Department has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Alfreda Fluker, 42, received the life sentence without parole after being convicted of capital murder […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The List

Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive

President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges.  According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
WKRG News 5

Sanders says ‘choice is between normal or crazy’ in GOP response

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders (R ) called for a new generation of Republican leadership in her response to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.  “The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left,” Sanders said from the governor’s mansion in Little Rock. “The choice is between normal or crazy. […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WKRG News 5

Louisiana police arrest Mississippi man during traffic stop for allegedly possessing stolen firearm and narcotics

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 3, 2023, officers of the Ferriday Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. During the traffic stop, authorities made contact with the driver, Johnqual Nix, and found marijuana, a firearm, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. According to police, […]
FERRIDAY, LA
WKRG News 5

Matt Gaetz quietly replaces Chip Roy on ‘weaponization’ panel

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) quietly replaced Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) on the new House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. The change was noted in the Congressional Record last week, but was not widely noticed for days. All Republican members of the panel are appointed by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.). “In order to […]
TEXAS STATE
WKRG News 5

Democratic freshmen invite Parkland, Uvalde parents to SOTU

Two progressive Democratic House freshmen from Florida and Texas invited parents of two victims of school shootings as their guests for President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) invited Brett Cross, whose son Uziyah García was one of the 19 schoolchildren who died at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, […]
UVALDE, TX
WKRG News 5

Chinese spy balloon: Why these surveillance devices are hard to detect

The controversy over the Chinese spy balloon shot down by the U.S. off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday is raising questions about why Beijing would use a seemingly old technology to gather intelligence when more sophisticated instruments exist. According to Timothy Heath, a senior international defense researcher at the Rand Corporation, one reason […]
ALASKA STATE
WKRG News 5

Five things Biden didn’t talk about in the State of the Union

President Biden avoided talking about some major topics during his first State of the Union address before a divided Congress on Tuesday. Here are five things Biden didn’t include in his speech. Student loan forgiveness Biden didn’t explicitly mention his student loan forgiveness plan, which is held up in the courts because of multiple legal […]
TEXAS STATE
WKRG News 5

Democrats prop up Harris, Clinton for 2024 if Biden doesn’t run: poll

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton trails only Vice President Harris in a hypothetical 2024 Democratic primary survey without President Biden, topping a field that includes both new names and familiar faces. In the poll of 2,194 people, Harris topped a Democratic field without Biden with 32 percent support. Clinton, who has run for president […]
GEORGIA STATE
WKRG News 5

White House hits House GOP for ‘bizarre political stunt’ with Hunter Biden Twitter hearing

The White House on Wednesday bashed House Republicans for engaging in what it called a “bizarre political stunt” as the Oversight Committee held its first hearing related to an investigation of the president’s son, Hunter Biden.  “The morning after President Biden delivered a State of the Union Address emphasizing the significant progress we’ve made as […]
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

76K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy