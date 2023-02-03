Read full article on original website
blufftontoday.com
Why Kamilla Cardoso is key to South Carolina women's basketball repeat championship hopes
HARTFORD, Conn. — No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball fell behind almost immediately in Sunday's 81-77 win over No. 5 UConn, and the Gamecocks trailed by double digits at the end of the first quarter. By halftime, the score was tied 34-34. According to South Carolina star Aliyah Boston,...
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina women's basketball keeps perfect start alive, wins at No. 5 UConn
HARTFORD, Conn. — No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball successfully defended its undefeated record in a thriller at No. 5 UConn on Sunday, beating the Huskies 81-77 at the XL Center. The victory was the first in program history in a road game at Connecticut. The Gamecocks (23-0)...
blufftontoday.com
Dawn Staley: Why South Carolina-UConn women's basketball rivalry game came at right time
HARTFORD, Conn. — South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley is tired of hearing that no one watches women's basketball. An arena filled to capacity with 16,000 fans for the No. 1 Gamecocks' (23-0) rivalry showdown at No. 5 UConn (21-3) proved to Staley that plenty of people are watching. It was the first sold-out crowd at the Huskies' home-away-from-home in six years.
blufftontoday.com
Dawn Staley makes case for No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball as underdog at UConn
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball may be the No. 1 team in the country and the reigning national champion, but coach Dawn Staley isn't underestimating No. 5 UConn. The Gamecocks travel to Hartford, Connecticut on Sunday (noon, Fox) to face the Huskies for the first time since dominating...
blufftontoday.com
Arkansas basketball survives South Carolina's comeback attempt for first road win
Arkansas basketball nearly blew a 13-point lead to the SEC's next-to-last-place team. Nearly. Instead, the Razorbacks found a way to win on the road for the first time this season, surviving South Carolina 65-63 in Columbia. Arkansas extended its SEC win streak to four games. The Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5 SEC)...
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina women's basketball vs. UConn Huskies: Live updates from championship rematch
HARTFORD, Conn. — No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball faces its biggest test of the regular season against No. 5 UConn in the team's first ranked matchup since December. The Gamecocks (22-0) look to extend their nation-leading 28 game win streak against the Huskies (21-2) on Sunday (noon, Fox). The most recent meeting between the two teams was the 2022 NCAA Tournament championship game, and the Gamecocks routed UConn 64-49 to win their second national title. South Carolina also won a regular-season matchup with the Huskies last year.
