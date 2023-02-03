HARTFORD, Conn. — No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball faces its biggest test of the regular season against No. 5 UConn in the team's first ranked matchup since December. The Gamecocks (22-0) look to extend their nation-leading 28 game win streak against the Huskies (21-2) on Sunday (noon, Fox). The most recent meeting between the two teams was the 2022 NCAA Tournament championship game, and the Gamecocks routed UConn 64-49 to win their second national title. South Carolina also won a regular-season matchup with the Huskies last year.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO