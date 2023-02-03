ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawn Staley: Why South Carolina-UConn women's basketball rivalry game came at right time

HARTFORD, Conn. — South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley is tired of hearing that no one watches women's basketball. An arena filled to capacity with 16,000 fans for the No. 1 Gamecocks' (23-0) rivalry showdown at No. 5 UConn (21-3) proved to Staley that plenty of people are watching. It was the first sold-out crowd at the Huskies' home-away-from-home in six years.
South Carolina women's basketball vs. UConn Huskies: Live updates from championship rematch

HARTFORD, Conn. — No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball faces its biggest test of the regular season against No. 5 UConn in the team's first ranked matchup since December. The Gamecocks (22-0) look to extend their nation-leading 28 game win streak against the Huskies (21-2) on Sunday (noon, Fox). The most recent meeting between the two teams was the 2022 NCAA Tournament championship game, and the Gamecocks routed UConn 64-49 to win their second national title. South Carolina also won a regular-season matchup with the Huskies last year.
