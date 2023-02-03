ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, WA

KING 5

Elderly pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Seattle

SEATTLE — An 80-year-old woman died after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. The medical examiner identified the woman Monday as Bari Barbara Hill. She died of multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Auburn police arrest man after shooting gun and threatening victim

A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after firing a gun into the air, threatening a person and fleeing in a stolen car, according to the Auburn Police Department. At about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, victims reported a man driving a black Honda CRZ fired a semi-automatic pistol into the air in the 600 block of 7th Street Southeast. A person reported the man threatened him by saying, “I see you. I know where you live. I am coming back for you.” According to witnesses, the man then fired into the ground and left in the Honda.
AUBURN, WA
whatcom-news.com

Bellingham store employee threatened with weapon during robbery

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police were dispatched to a reported theft at a retail store on January 30th, arrived to learn store staff had been threatened with a weapon when attempting to stop a subject who was leaving the store with unpaid products. According to an affidavit prepared by...
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Man arrested for raping woman at knifepoint near downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police say they were called to an apartment Saturday at 7:23 p.m. A woman reported to officers a man snuck into her secure building as another tenant was leaving, and while she had her apartment door left open for ventilation, he went into her unit with a knife and raped her.
SEATTLE, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Horse Killed by Hit and Run Driver in North Bend-Snoqualmie Police Seek Public Assistance

[This article contains details that some might find difficult to read. Be aware of that before reading on.]. Longtime local Wendy Clark has been in the valley her entire life. She grew up in Snoqualmie before moving to North Bend, where she started riding when she was able to sit up. Says Clark, “my family always has had horses, and I spent tons of time on the back of our ponies riding up on the ridge where all the houses are now.”
NORTH BEND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two single-family homes in Renton appear to have been robbed by the same people

Two single-family homes were robbed in Renton on Friday and Saturday and are believed to be by the same people, a report from the Renton Police Department said. On Feb. 3 at 8:04 p.m., officers were sent to Hoquiam Place Northeast for a home robbery. A video showed the two alleged burlers in the home. The first was described as a Black man, around 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 to 150 pounds, slim build, wearing a dark balaclava, black jacket, red underwear, and black pants.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

SPD: Elderly bicyclist injured in hit-and-run, no suspect identified

SEATTLE - An elderly bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in Seattle’s Miller Park neighborhood. According to Seattle Police, a driver struck the cyclist near E Madison St and E Denny Way, then sped off. Officials closed westbound and northbound lanes while they treated the victim and investigated. There...
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant

A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills. Her husband...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
q13fox.com

Officials investigating fatal crash in Kent, West Valley Hwy closed

KENT, Wash. - Fire officials and police are investigating a fatal car accident on West Valley Highway in Kent. The crash happened before 3 p.m. Sunday, and Puget Sound Fire said it occurred on the highway near Frager Rd S, just south of Willis St. Officials say this is a...
KENT, WA

