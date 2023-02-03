ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Another Major Weapons Seizure in Gulf of Oman

The U.S. Central Command is reporting yet another significant seizure of weapons in the Gulf of Oman along a route known for weapons trafficking from Iran to Yemen. The latest seizure was carried out by French naval forces on January 15 and resulted in more than 3,000 assault rifles, 578,000 rounds of ammunition and 23 advanced anti-tank guided missiles being recovered.

