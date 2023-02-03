China is insisting that the suspected “spy balloon” shot down off the US east coast was a civilian aircraft and that the flyover was an accident, and has threatened further action in response.Joe Biden ordered the military to shoot down the balloon off the coast of Carolina on Saturday after it had crossed over sensitive military sites across North America.The incident became the latest flashpoint in tensions between the US and China, with Beijing calling the shooting-down a “serious violation of international practice”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

2 DAYS AGO