MLB
The best baseball players born on Feb. 5
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Feb. 5:. This may be a subjective ranking, but Aaron is far and away the most accomplished player on this list. In addition to holding the all-time MLB records for RBIs (2,297) and total bases (6,856), Aaron accumulated over twice as much bWAR (143.1) in his career as any other player who shares his birthday. The Baseball Reference page for Aaron belongs in the Louvre -- 755 home runs, a 25-time All-Star, a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection and MVP votes in 19 of his 23 seasons are just some of the awe-inspiring highlights.
MLB
Picollo talks Witt Jr., position battles and extensions at Royals Rally
KANSAS CITY -- A major question the Royals will try to answer in 2023 is whether Bobby Witt Jr. will be their everyday shortstop of the future, and they’ve committed to giving the 22-year-old as many innings at the position as possible this season. Witt, the centerpiece of the...
MLB
Braves win arbitration case against Fried (source)
ATLANTA -- Starting pitcher Max Fried still could receive the contract extension many Braves fans have clamored for. But the left-hander is slated to make less money than he had hoped this year. Fried lost a salary arbitration hearing held Friday to determine whether his 2023 salary would be the...
MLB
Change in the air at Royals Rally
KANSAS CITY -- Excitement surrounded Kauffman Stadium on Saturday as fans pulled into the parking lot and lined up at the gates. Change was in the air, and it wasn’t just the warm weather giving the Midwest a break from the cold winter. After canceling Royals FanFest at the...
MLB
Dodgers to retire Valenzuela's No. 34
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers announced on Saturday that the organization will retire Fernando Valenzuela’s No. 34 jersey this summer during a three-day “Fernandomania” celebration. The weekend will start on Friday, Aug. 11, which is when Valenzuela’s No. 34 will be unveiled at Dodger Stadium. There will...
MLB
3 White Sox storylines to watch in Spring Training
CHICAGO -- The temperature is near 40 degrees during a pleasant winter Monday in Chicago, but one week from today, my newsletter will be coming to you live from an even warmer Glendale, Ariz., as Spring Training 2023 begins for the White Sox. This will be Spring Training No. 21...
MLB
Angels' GM on Ohtani: 'The relationship is outstanding'
ANAHEIM -- Angels general manager Perry Minasian said on Saturday he’s excited that owner Arte Moreno isn’t selling the club and that he’s still exploring improving the club, with the start of Spring Training just a little more than a week away. The Halos have had a...
MLB
Cubs invite top prospect Crow-Armstrong to spring camp
CHICAGO -- Pete Crow-Armstrong has been lauded for his work as a center fielder in the Cubs' farm system. The fleet-footed prospect picked up a Minor League Gold Glove Award for his work last year, when he dropped jaws with his incredible range and instincts. Crow-Armstrong should have a home...
MLB
What to know about Phillies Spring Training
PHILADELPHIA -- What a fun time for Philadelphia sports fans. The Phillies took the city on a wildly fun, totally unexpected ride to the World Series last fall. They fell just two victories short of their third world championship in franchise history. But the Eagles rolled through the NFC and play the Chiefs on Sunday in the Super Bowl.
MLB
Kinsler returns to Rangers as special assistant to GM
Ian Kinsler is coming back to where it all started. The Rangers announced Monday morning that Kinsler has rejoined the organization as a special assistant to the general manager. Kinsler will assist Rangers GM Chris Young in many facets of baseball operations. Kinsler will first serve out his duties as...
MLB
This was the wildest game in MLB history
The wildest game in recorded Major League history was a mere one-run victory. It was also an absolute mess. The game featured 11 pitchers, and all 11 of them allowed at least one run -- no one made it through unscathed. Five of them suffered a blown save, to this day still tied for the most ever. Fourteen of the 18 half-innings saw a run cross the plate. The visitors hit six home runs, including three on back-to-back-to-back pitches in the second inning, had a lead with two outs in the ninth inning -- and still lost.
MLB
Realmuto has big fan in Hall of Fame catcher
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Johnny Bench might be the greatest catcher in baseball history. Consider the resume: Hall of Famer, two-time National League MVP, 14-time NL All-Star,...
MLB
Why this Ranger is excited for 2023
ARLINGTON -- Mitch Garver hasn’t played in a live baseball game since July 10. He hasn’t caught a game since May 8, due to an injured flexor tendon in his right arm that resulted in season-ending surgery. After a long six months of rehab and physical therapy following...
MLB
Webb optimistic despite Giants' 'weird' offseason
SAN FRANCISCO -- Logan Webb was among the Giants players who took part in the club’s recruiting pitch to Aaron Judge earlier this offseason. After meeting with Judge at Oracle Park in late November, Webb spent a week texting Joc Pederson -- “my inside source for everything” -- to try to glean more information on the reigning American League MVP’s preferred landing spot.
MLB
Giants' non-roster invitees include Piscotty, top prospects
SAN FRANCISCO -- Top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison and veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty will be among the Giants’ 37 non-roster invitees this spring, the club announced Monday. Harrison, 21, will be in big league camp for the first time after logging a 2.71 ERA with 186 strikeouts over 113...
MLB
Why everyone is talking about Royals pitchers
KANSAS CITY -- As new Royals manager Matt Quatraro sat down to sign autographs for fans during Saturday’s Royals Rally event at Kauffman Stadium, he could sense excitement and passion about the 2023 season. Questions and opinions circulated through the line, but one topic stood out above the rest.
MLB
Tatis: 'I'm really looking forward to redeeming myself'
SAN DIEGO -- Honestly, Fernando Tatis Jr. says, he has no idea what to expect from the 2023 baseball season. In San Diego, at least, he's been wholly embraced again. Droves of fans clad in No. 23 jerseys lined the streets well before the gates opened for Padres FanFest on Saturday. They took pictures with Tatis, asked for autographs, chanted his name. In his home clubhouse, the same sentiment holds true.
MLB
The 53-year-old who might pitch forever
The name, particularly if you're a Mets fan, might be rolling over again and again in your head. Dae-Sung Koo, that sounds familiar. Dae-Sung Koo ... he pitched, right? Dae-Sung Koo. Oh yes, of course. Dae-Sung Koo. "Yeah, when people look back on me, they kind of look back at...
MLB
How Rutschman plans to lead O's to more success in '23
BALTIMORE -- The expectations for Adley Rutschman's rookie season couldn't have been much higher. As the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft -- the first in Mike Elias' tenure as Baltimore's general manager -- the former Oregon State catcher became the face of the Orioles' rebuild. When...
MLB
Hendriks' 'Close Out Cancer' shirts now on sale
CHICAGO -- Support across Major League Baseball and the respective fan bases has been overwhelming for Liam and Kristi Hendriks during the White Sox closer’s treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. And now, specially designed “Close Out Cancer” T-shirts are on sale for $31 at whitesox.com/TeamLiam. Net proceeds from the sale...
