Claire Lucy Chauffe Bernard passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 80. She was born on Friday, November 13, 1942 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Clara Chauffe and the late Edgar Chauffe. She was a lifelong resident of Saint Bernard, Louisiana until moving to Tickfaw, Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina. Claire worked at the Maison Blanche Department Store and the match factory in New Orleans when she was young, and after her marriage to Adam Bernard, she devoted her life to being a wife, homemaker, and mother. She loved to shop, especially at garage sales. Claire was quick to laugh and had a great sense of humor. She was also a devout Christian, holding her faith close to her heart.

