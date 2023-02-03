Raptors at Rockets: Friday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

Photo by Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Less than two weeks ago, the young and rebuilding Houston Rockets owned a 13-game losing streak, which remains the worst by any NBA team during the 2022-23 regular season to date.

Today, those same Rockets are somehow on a two-game winning streak and could stand a reasonable chance of making it three consecutive wins and four out of their last six, overall, when they host the struggling Toronto Raptors at Toyota Center on Friday night.

One complicating factor for the Rockets is availability. The usual starting backcourt of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green remains out, and with another game on Saturday in Oklahoma City, key veterans will each miss half the back-to-back for maintenance purposes.

On Friday, Jae’Sean Tate is out, which means that Eric Gordon will rest versus the Thunder a night later. Gordon will be available versus the Raptors, and he’s been a key difference maker of late.

Other than OG Anunoby, the Raptors are mostly healthy among key players, and they should have ample incentive to win. After all, they’re only 1.5 games behind Indiana for the final spot of the Eastern Conference’s play-in tournament to qualify for the 2023 playoffs.

On the other hand, with a loss to a team like Houston, perhaps Toronto could be incentivized to further consider major transactions by next Thursday’s in-season trade deadline (Feb. 9).

When and How to Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 3

Friday, Feb. 3 Time: 7 p.m. Central

7 p.m. Central TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (13-38)

Guard: Daishen Nix

Guard: Eric Gordon

Forward: KJ Martin

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

Toronto Raptors (23-30)

Guard: Fred VanVleet

Guard: Gary Trent Jr.

Forward: Scottie Barnes

Forward: Pascal Siakam

Center: Precious Achiuwa

Projected lineups are based on each team’s prior game.

Injury reports

Houston’s injury report lists Kevin Porter Jr. (left foot contusion), Jalen Green (right calf contusion), and Jae’Sean Tate (right ankle injury management) as out for Friday’s game. Meanwhile, Jabari Smith Jr. is questionable (right hip pointer).

On the other side, Toronto will be without OG Anunoby (left wrist sprain) and Otto Porter Jr. (left foot surgery).