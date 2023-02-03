Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel makes LIV Golf League confession
LIV Golf League critic Billy Horschel has conceded it would be beneficial for the DP World Tour if they were to allow breakaway tour players to compete on the European-based circuit. Horschel has been consistently outspoken about LIV Golf for the better part of a year. The American, 36, previously...
golfmagic.com
Dustin Johnson on Masters LIV dinner tension? "It has nothing to do with us"
Dustin Johnson has become the latest pro to offer his thoughts on how the LIV Golf League players will approach this year's past champions' dinner at the Masters. Jon Rahm initially set this discussion off when news filtered through that Augusta National was not banning the LIV Golf League players from the first major of 2023.
Golf.com
Tour Confidential: Pebble Beach’s lack of stars, Phil Mickelson’s year, Swilcan Bridge addition
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we discuss the lack of stars at this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Phil Mickelson’s year, the addition to the Swilcan Bridge, and more.
GolfWRX
Brandel Chamblee reveals the golf legend that stopped talking to him once he became an analyst
There hasn’t been anyone in golf media that’s been tougher on LIV Golf than Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee. Since the inception of LIV, Chamblee has said it “makes him want to puke”, has called the players who’ve gone to LIV “the greediest, most self-serving, self-interested, willfully blind players in the world of golf today” and has also said “As far as I know, it’s never happened that an athlete has been kicked out of their Hall Of Fame but both Norman and Mickelson should be removed from the Hall Of Fame”.
golfmagic.com
Shaken PGA Tour player describes caddie collapse during AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
PGA Tour pro Harry Higgs has described how shaken players were after a caddie collapsed and received CPR during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. At the time of writing the news is good, with various reports suggesting the looper will be okay after he was rushed to hospital.
golfmagic.com
CONFIRMED: Rory McIlroy to headline PGA Tour's first full-field elevated event
Rory McIlroy will headline the PGA Tour's first full-field elevated event at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. World No.1 McIlroy, 33, will be joined by 22 of the top 25 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. The prize purse for the event is a whopping $20m, with $3.6m going...
Why WM Phoenix Open fan favorite Phil Mickelson won't return to TPC Scottsdale, PGA Tour
For 30 years Phil Mickelson was a staple of the WM Phoenix Open. In fact, he was the Phoenix Open. Lefty made his debut at the PGA Tour’s annual Arizona desert stop in 1989 as an 18-year-old freshman at nearby Arizona State. As Mickelson evolved from a three-time NCAA champion to a six-time major champion and 45-time winner on Tour, the event at TPC Scottsdale grew with him and took a bit of his personality along for the ride.
Look: PGA Tour Player Not Happy With Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers may have claimed victory at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but one of his opponents seemingly took issue with how he got the win. Speaking to the media, PGA Tour star Keith Mitchell - who finished fourth at the Pro-Am - appeared to dismiss Rodgers' win at the event. He ...
Golf.com
High handicappers focus way too much on this 1 thing, says Top 100 Teacher
It goes without saying that high handicappers have plenty of room for game improvement, but according to Top 100 Teacher Tina Tombs, there’s one thing that players spend way too much time focusing on: perfection. “High handicappers are way too focused on making every putt,” Tombs said at GOLF’s...
golfmagic.com
Justin Rose reveals why he REJECTED bumper LIV Golf League offer
Justin Rose says there have been moments where over the past few years he's heavily considered the idea of joining the LIV Golf League. Rose, 44, ended his four-year wait for a win on the PGA Tour at Pebble Beach last week to capture his 11th win on the North American circuit.
Golf.com
Netflix’s PGA Tour documentary delivers most on one thing: emotion
It’s fitting that the week we can officially start talking about Netflix’s PGA Tour documentary, titled “Full Swing,” is this week, when the Tour’s traveling circus arrives at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. No golf event has ever appealed to such a broad audience. They...
Golf Digest
Johnny Miller: This was Ben Hogan's golf swing 'secret'
The story of Ben Hogan is well known to golf fans by now. Hogan struggled with a wicked duck hook, the byproduct of being a junior golfer trying to hit the ball far at any cost. That hook stuck around, though, and plagued the early part of his career—until he figured out how to negate it. That ruthless hook turned into a baby fade—and transformed Hogan into one of the best ball-strikers in golf history.
PGA Tour Player Calls Aaron Rodgers’s Handicap ‘Crap’ After QB Wins Pro-Am
Even PGA Tour players are questioning the legitimacy of the quarterback’s win.
Golf.com
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse: Payout info, winner’s share in Monterey
We’re on for a bonus day of golf at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. With high winds forcing a suspension of play for most of the afternoon Saturday, the final round of the Pro-Am will be completed Monday, sans amateur partners. Justin Rose was able to open up a two-stroke lead by opening with a three-under 33 on the front nine before play was called for the day Sunday for darkness.
Golf.com
Use this swing tweak to stop chunking your wedges for good
Chunking pitches? Like most rec players, you’re probably playing the ball back in your stance and forward-pressing your hands. Looks cool, but all this setup does is make it easy to dig the leading edge of your wedge into the turf, causing the clunk. You’re all but eliminating the...
Golf Digest
Justin Rose's win a shocking statistical first in AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am history
Given the seaside nature of Pebble Beach Golf Links, and the fact that wind and inclement weather seem to always factor heavily into the AT&T Pro-Am each year, you'd think it would be a home away from home for European-born players. Hell, it's even got "links" in the name. It's...
